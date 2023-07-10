Office of Vital Statistics moves to Northeast Government Center

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is pleased to

announce the relocation of our Bartow Office of Vital Statistics to our new

location in the Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred. Business hours are

from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. The phone number remains

863-519-8466.

The Bartow Vital Statistics office closes on Friday, July 21, 2023. The Lake

Alfred Vital Statistics office opens to the public on Monday, July 24, 2023,

at 8 am.

The office will be located at:

Lake Alfred Vital Statistics Office

Northeast Government Center

200 Government Center Blvd.

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

