Office of Vital Statistics moves to Northeast Government Center
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is pleased to
announce the relocation of our Bartow Office of Vital Statistics to our new
location in the Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred. Business hours are
from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. The phone number remains
863-519-8466.
The Bartow Vital Statistics office closes on Friday, July 21, 2023. The Lake
Alfred Vital Statistics office opens to the public on Monday, July 24, 2023,
at 8 am.
The office will be located at:
Lake Alfred Vital Statistics Office
Northeast Government Center
200 Government Center Blvd.
Lake Alfred, FL 33850