The Little Gallery, located in the Peter Rust Civic Center, has opened its newest exhibit titled “A Little Plein Air”.
Artist Bonnie Liss organizes a meeting every third Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm for artists to meet up and paint the sights of Polk County outside – in the Plein Air. The locations vary significantly, as reflected by the different subjects within the exhibit. The group gives artists a chance to connect with each other, including Mary Winner.
“We have the same thoughts and I learned so much about what kind of watercolor to buy as opposed to another kind and we learn a lot from each other and it's something to look forward to, you know, something. I'm always looking forward to where she’s going to pick next to go,” Winner said.
Although Winner has several pieces displayed in this exhibit and has been painting with the group for about five years, her interest in painting became serious around this time. At first, she drew inspiration from everyday items like cereal boxes, but her work now features more of the natural world.
Plein-air painting comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Retired full-time painter Richard Ragno explained how interesting it was to see the different ways different artists would approach the same subject. He also noted another benefit of plein-air painting.
“It's being out in nature for one thing. Another thing is you learn more from observation of the actual subject matter then,” Ragno said. “So, when you're working from a photograph - and it can't always be working out in the field - working from a photograph, you've got the experience of being outside and know what to expect.”
While painting outdoors can be helpful and exciting, artist Sandra Henry mentioned one minor challenge to this method. She explained, “You have to paint faster and you have to paint early in the morning because in the afternoon your paints dry up faster. And I like to use watercolor because it can be done faster also, and not as much mess.”
Henry joined the group years ago, after moving to Florida from California where she’d worked as a professional illustrator. She was pleased to see how the exhibit turned out.
“(I think it) came together really nicely. And usually when you look at an old exhibit like that, you remember the people,” Henry said. “And ‘Oh! I remember this person when we were at this location’. You know, it brings back good memories.”
Liss enjoyed the exhibit-opening reception and hopes having their work out for the public to see will help shine some light on a long-established art group in Polk County.
“I want people to know that we have an active artists community in Polk County,” said Liss. “And we're always open to new people coming in and joining us and it's a great friendly group. We would just enjoy any excuse to get together.”
While hosting art classes at the civic center, Liss felt suddenly inspired to transform the group’s closet into a space to display local art. It opened in January with different exhibits quarterly, but this is the first time her Polk County Plein Air group’s art has been featured.
“I teach classes here and the tables and chairs and easels would be put in that storage closet. And then I got the great idea that well, I'd rather use a different area and ask if we could use it as a gallery,” Liss said. “So I took everything out, took the poles out - there were all kinds of shelving. I took everything out, painted it, put up the hanging rail system for paintings and created a little gallery.”
Artists who are featured in the Little Gallery are Ragno, Billie Sedore, Peggy White, Wayne Chunat, Judith Thompson, Sandy Henry, Bonnie Liss, Peggy Gallaher and Mary Winner.
The exhibit’s opening was celebrated recently with a reception.
All paintings shown are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the artist.