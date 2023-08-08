Election chatter was in the air Friday night at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City as politicians from a myriad of races gathered to mingle and address the crowd at the Northeast Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pig Roast.
“I think our 41st annual Pig Roast and Political Mingle was a wonderful success,” said Amber Smith, president of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We had a great turnout and were able to showcase some of our local politicians running for office next year. I would like to thank everyone who came out and supported our Northeast Polk Chamber and helped make the event such a success.”
Candidates and incumbents at the event included Polk County Commissioner Martha Santiago, County Commission candidate for District 1 Becky Troutman, Polk County School Board candidate Travis Keyes, Public Defender Blair Allen, State Representative Josie Tomkow, candidate for State Representative District 48 Chad Davis, candidate for State Representative District 48 Amilee Marie Stuckey, and candidate for State Representative District 48 Benny Valentin.
Several elected city officials, including Haines City Mayor Roy Tyler and Davenport Mayor Brynn Summerlin, were also in attendance in support.
“I was very pleased with the turnout since this is a non-election year,” said Northeast Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lana Stripling. “It was a good fundraiser for the chamber and an opportunity for those residents and business members to speak with the candidates that were there.”
The event featured live music by “Red Hot Rooster,” catering by The Catering Co. of Central Florida, a photo booth by DJ Mini C Productions and several door prizes.
Event sponsors included CEMEX, the City of Davenport, the City of Haines City, Proflex, Balmoral Resort Florida, Jarrett Gordon Ford, SouthState Bank, Citizens Bank & Trust, Duke Energy, Orlando Health, Jack Myers – Century 21 Realty, Miracle Toyota, Polk State College, State Representative Josie Tomkow, The Catering Co. of Central Florida, Cromer Press, BayCare, DJ Mini C Productions, Highway Integrative Health Center, Pennoni, SaludVIP Four Corners, The Low Payment Kings, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union and Nell Johnson.
“Without our sponsors, we’re not able to continue our events like this, so we’re very grateful,” Stripling said.