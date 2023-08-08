Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.