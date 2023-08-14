Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble was the guest speaker earlier this month at the Haines City Rotary Club meeting held at Lake Eva.
Womble’s presentation included an in-depth look at what an emergency management program looks like, and then specifically, what that program looks like in Polk County.
Polk County’s emergency management plan consists of three programs – E9-1-1 Addressing/Operations, Emergency Management and Radio Services – in three locations, to serve all of Polk County.
“The radio system was first built in 1998,” Womble said during the presentation.
Over 13,000 devices are supported by the countywide 800 MHz radio system, which includes 12 towers.
The system also features inner-agency compatibility, so that different cities and counties can talk to each other all on the same channel in the event of an emergency or a criminal pursuit.
A comprehensive emergency management plan, local mitigation strategy, hazardous materials preparedness, healthcare facilities emergency plan review, FEMA/DHS incident command system, EOC staff and liaisons, county staff disaster role training and readiness exercises all combine as part of Polk’s emergency management program.
Polk County also provides shelter and transportation for residents who need assistance with physical or non-acute medical conditions during emergency situation. As of December 2022, there were 2,386 residents registered with the county with these special needs. The county has roughly 800 staff members assigned and trained to assist with the needs of these residents.
Polk County has several public shelters for emergency conditions, most specifically in regard to hurricanes.
There are three special needs locations, three pet-friendly locations, and 14 general population locations. There is also a Red Cross transition shelter at Kingsford Elementary.
Womble also reviewed county-specific statistics and damage images from Hurricane Ian.