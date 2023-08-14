Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.