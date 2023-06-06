Drama students from all over Polk County have collaborated on Shrek the Musical Jr., a comedic show following an unlikely hero in a fairytale world that allowed the students to have a little fun while working together.
The musical is being directed by Jeremy Henry-Dixon and is being hosted at Davenport High School, where he teaches theater. The show was enabled largely by the ESSER grant, which allowed for a higher budget performance than would otherwise have been possible.
“We've got the foundational money to put a stock set of furniture to get kind of stock costumes and things that we can use or to create marketing so that we can pull in business and community support in order to keep it going long after the ESSR funds have kind of finished,” Henry-Dixon explained.
Industrial professionals and teachers from other schools’ drama departments are going to be supporting and guiding students, but even in places where students aren’t doing the bulk of the work they’re still involved. Polk County Public Schools fine arts director Beth Cummings is the producer, music director, and one of the pianists for the show. She wanted to give students the chance to work in a setting with more professional influence.
“All of these kids are in their theater programs at their school, but we're bumping it up by hiring a professional set designer, professional lighting and sound designers,” Cummings said. “And so we're kicking it up a little bit from what they would normally have at their schools.”
However, casting performers from multiple schools did have some drawbacks. Rehearsals for the show began back in March, when many students were still involved in spring productions at their own schools. Scheduling was a major obstacle, students had far less rehearsal time for the musical than usual. Rising senior Sophia Hall, who attends Harrison School for the Arts, found ways to push through this.
“I feel like for the show we’re definitely moving at a faster pace than what I'm used to. Usually I have rehearsals about every day for different shows, but because this is an all-county one, we only have it once a week,” Hall said. “So I feel like it's kind of pushed me to practice more at home, to really depend on everyone else in the cast to know what they're doing as well.”
Despite having less time together, Hall still felt connected to the others working on the show. When Hall joined the cast to play Princess Fiona, most of the other actors were total strangers and she hadn’t worked with Henry-Dixon before either. Despite this, she felt extremely welcome.
“Yeah, I think it's really important to meet different people that you don't necessarily see on a day-to-day basis,” shared Hall. “I think it's important to really stretch beyond your comfort zone and your circle of what you do know. And this experience has definitely led to friendships with other people I've never met, and it's gotten me to see different perspectives on how people handle big projects such as this.”
Members of the cast also wanted to audition for the show because they were familiar with the story, including rising Davenport High School senior Riley Slater, who is playing Lord Farquaad, the show’s primary antagonist. Despite playing such a humorous character, whose short stature requires Slater to perform on his knees, he still found himself connecting with the story’s deeper themes.
“I've seen the show before, so I really wanted to do it. Some of the themes in the show that I like. I like how everyone sort of has to accept who they are,” Slater shared. “Even though sort of the point of my character is that he doesn't accept who he is. But I feel like to play someone like that you have to understand both sides. So I have to know how he would feel if he were to accept himself, even though he doesn't.”
The show’s cast is made up of students from five high schools and four middle schools across Polk County, and they will be accompanied by Polk County’s All County orchestra.
The show will be held on June 9th and 10th with shows at 7 p.m. both days and at 2 p.m. on the 10th. Tickets are being sold for $10 for adults and $7 for students. Henry-Dixon has been delighted to watch students work together so far.
“I've loved seeing their support for one another again, because they're from all these different schools, and you would think that there'd be some sense of competition, but there really hasn't been,” said Henry-Dixon. “It's really been a celebration of the technique and talent and hard work that all of them have done to get here because, again, they were selected from everyone who auditioned to represent the best of what Polk County has to offer.”