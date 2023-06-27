When Evie Ruiz and Carlos “Charlie” Surita decide to do something, they always seem to go for a little bit “extra” and add a special splash of their unique colorful pizzaz.
So when the Haines City business owners decided to host an official grand opening for the Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden, a simple ribbon cutting just wouldn’t do.
Instead, they decided to make the grand opening event a themed event – “Twisted Wheels & Cool Art”.
The motorcycle arts party will chase the ribbon cutting with live entertainment, artists, vendors and a diverse variety of food trucks.
The Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden is currently home to six food trucks, including two of the couple’s own – The Burger G.O.A.T. and the Heart of Florida Beer & Wine Trolley. Dada’s Kitchen, Rico QQ Rico BBQ, Cox’s Chophouse and Como Hecho en Casa have planted their roots at the Garden as well.
Vendors include Kimmy’s Fudge, Tanya Spain (embroidery), Sylvia Kemker (Kemker Crafts), Michele Giberson (The Gourmet Cupboard), Jane Waters (facepainting, bottles and art), Gabriela Vargas (Cricut crafts) and Ruth Pritchard-Hernandez (paparazzi jewelry).
Artists include Enos Torres, Elizabeth Gamez, Trish Miller, Carol Hughes and various student artists.
The event will also have plenty of motorcycles and Jeeps on display.
“We’re going to have a couple of Jeep clubs coming up, showing off their Jeeps,” said Ruiz. “Harley Davidson of Lakeland will be here.”
Twisted Wheels & Cool Art kicks off on Friday (June 30) at 5:30 p.m. and will rock through last call, expected to wind up somewhere between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The event is expected to draw a crowd, so the couple have gotten permission from adjacent landowners to utilize their lots for additional parking.
Even though Friday evening will mark the official grand opening for the Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden, locals have been enjoying the popular spot with tasty food, cold drinks and blaring music for quite some time.
“We opened the Heart of Florida Beer & Wine Trolley in March 2023 and The Burger G.O.A.T. in July 2022,” Ruiz said. “It was an abandoned property when we came in here. We made an outside bar where people can relax, drink and listen to music.”
The Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden offers both outdoor and indoor seating, as well as indoor restrooms.
“I have a lot of people tell me thank you for opening this and giving us a place like this,” said Surita. “They tell me that they are happy to have a place like this where they can come by and enjoy all different kinds of food and where they can have a drink and relax that is family friendly and kid friendly and pet friendly. They tell me that they don’t want to go to Orlando or Kissimmee anymore and say that they desperately needed a place like this close to home.”
The couple hopes that this is just the beginning.
“We are hopeful to continue to grow and expand for years to come,” Surita said. “This is just the beginning. This is the first and only beer, wine and food garden like this in Central Florida. It’s a milestone for Haines City.”
The couple hopes that parties like the “Twisted Wheels & Cool Art” event will be the first of many in the location.
“We plan to make it a repetitive thing,” said Ruiz. “Leaving the money here. Having Polk County and Haines City getting the revenue. Having a good, relaxing place close to home where they don’t have to be stuck on Interstate 4 for hours between two exits.”
Ruiz stated that she hopes to also be able to add a charitable component to future special events hosted by the Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden.
“Our goal is to keep people coming back,” Surita said. “We get people from all around and of all ages. People call us and ask us to stay open for them. I tried so long to open a beer and wine garden in different locations and bought property here in Haines City and was fortunate and blessed to be able to take this place and transform a junkyard into the Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden. It’s still a work in progress, but we are thriving. The good Lord blessed us.”
The couple know many of their regulars by name and have many of their typical food and drink choices memorized.
“We have such a good relationship here and with the public and it’s nice,” said Ruiz. “It’s not about recognition. It’s about people are happy. It’s just nice seeing your neighbors happy with something that they can say it’s ours, it’s in our community, and they say they’ll be back and they come back.”
And the feeling is mutual.
“It’s an honor to be part of the community,” Ruiz said. “I love the people of the city. I’ve seen the city grow and I think we should embrace that, the different cultures.”
The Heart of Florida Beer, Wine & Food Garden is located at 413 N 12th St in Haines City.