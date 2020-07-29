I currently own a home in the Posner Park area, designated Davenport.
First off, I would like to tell you how much I enjoy the content of your paper. Although it is not a large paper in volume, I really enjoy the coverage of local news and events. I'm absolutely going to get an annual subscription.
I have lived in Polk County for over 18 years and in Davenport for the past 10 years. I would like to comment on a recent issue of Four Corners News-Sun, regarding the story of "Concerns of growth in Haines City.”
I think it ironic that Haines City leaders would be concerned about growth, when they have already expanded their city limits far beyond their historical limits. Haines City appears to be trying to annex areas designated Davenport by the U.S. Postal Service. Recently, Haines City erected a concrete sign that states "Welcome to Haines City" a few hundred feet north of the AdventHealth Hospital on U.S. Highway 2. Yet every address, including the hospital, has a Davenport address for miles south of this new Haines City limit.
In my neighborhood many are concerned that Haines City will attempt a permanent "land grab" and incorporate parts of Davenport into their city limits. Although we live outside of the official Davenport city limits we don't want to be absorbed by Haines City.
Is there anything we can do to stop this? Thank you.