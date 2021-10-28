Polk County Public Schools does not permit spectators to wear costumes during athletic events, including high school football games.
Although Halloween is approaching, costumes and props of any kind are still not permitted at any school district athletic events. This is Polk County Public Schools’ normal practice throughout the year.
Spectators can wear a mask or face covering that is intended to help protect students, staff and families against the spread of COVID-19. However, please be advised that Halloween or costume masks are not permitted and will not be allowed as a substitute.