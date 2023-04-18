Table setting, baking, and heifer raising highlighted the Country Ridge 4-H Youth Showcase at the First Baptist Church of Davenport on Friday. Community guests were able to purchase a taco box dinner and enjoy desserts while viewing student booths.
Many teens displayed their awards and honors from various projects with which they competed over the past year – in particular the annual Polk County Youth Fair.
For those who are too young (ages 5-7) it was a chance to display their work and share in the camaraderie.
In addition, for many it was also a valuable chance to work on public speaking.
Proud parents and 4-H leaders were pleased and supportive of the children’s growth and progress.
“This is really good for the kids,” said leader Lyndsey Bolden. “Public speaking is a big part of it. It’s good for the kids to talk to people of all ages. This in one of our favorite events.”
Nicole Walker, the Associate Director of the University of Florida IFAS Extension Office in Bartow was busy speaking with the student members.
“We want them to be proud of their projects,” Bolden continued.
Their projects involve raising quality cattle, pigs, rabbits, plants and horses, baking, table setting, sewing, whip popping and welding. Some older Country Ridge members sell their cattle. A few have created their own cattle companies.
“Most of the steers and pigs sell for $5-7 a pound,” explained Bolden. “This is like an investment. They keep a notebook and every receipt. My daughter has a market animal. She wants to buy her own car and pay for college at the University of Florida. If she wants to do something, she does it well.”
Bolden’s daughter Addyson, 11, teamed with Eli Dykes and Wyatt Oakes, placed first in taste, qualified the Parade of Champions and took third in People’s Choice with their Chick-Fil-A-themed “Eat Mo Chili” and first in table setting.
“We had to practice this twice to make sure it was to the parents’ standards,” said Bolden.
The trio used a venison chili recipe that Wyatt’s mother used to win an event while in college.
“We made our own adjustments with the spices and other ingredients,” Addyson said.
“We had a cow named Bessie and she was eating the chili out of a trough,” said Oakes.
They used donated items from Chik-Fil-A for their table setting.
“The cow sneaked the decorations for us,” Oakes joked.
Paisley Lovette, 9, of Haines City earned $10 at the Polk County Youth Fair for table setting. Her delicious three-layer smores chocolate cake was auctioned off for $400.
“My mom helped me with the measurements,” she explained. “I had to make it from scratch.”
The cake included homemade toasted marshmallow fluff with chocolate buttercream icing and chocolate ganache.
The toasted marshmallow caused some smoke out of the oven.
“It burns very quick,” Lovette said.
“It was a mess, but it was fun,” said her mother Adisha Lovett. Paisley placed in the top 10 and was required to parade the cake around.
“I was scared I was going to drop it,” Paisley said. Paisley earned a ribbon for “Best” informal outdoor entry in table setting in the junior division.
Aubrey Beatty and Isabelle Oakes, both 15 of Davenport, have dedicated their young lives to raising animals. Aubrey raised and shows Brangus cattle.
“They need a good feed routine,” Beatty said. “When our cows behave the way they do is a reflection of our work.
The cows are judged on condition, femininity, big bones, breeding ease, future genetics, bloodline and progeny logs.
“These cows are our children and best friends,” Beatty said. “I love every part about it.”
Oakes has created a cattle company which currently includes Mr. Goose, Miss Ruby Marie, Miss Jada and Mr. Nature Boy (Clyde). Clyde has been showing in the Nationals in Houston.
“He’s trained to just stand there and do whatever I want him to do,” Oakes said. “We hand-picked his genetics.”
Oakes missed homecoming to do 4-H activities.
“This is our life,” she said.
Sutton Reynolds raised a pig named Daisy which gave the pair a red ribbon in Showmanship.
Brooke Bolden, 8, raised a Holland Lop rabbit.
Mallory Bolden, 6, sewed a pillowcase which will be shown at the upcoming Cloverbud Fair.
Holston King, 14, welds, shows pigs and sells ornamental plants.
Wyatt Oakes and his red bull, Oken, took first at an event in Texas and won Reserve Champion with his Heifer, Princess, in the novice showmanship category.
“I love this,” he said.