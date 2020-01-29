The Polk Board of County Commissioners decided last week to make the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” joining a growing number of municipalities and counties across the nation in declaring support for the Second Amendment.
After the county's governing board quibbled some over the usage of the word “sanctuary,” the board approved a resolution supporting individual gun ownership rights. After two weeks of discussion, the board jumped on the gun rights bandwagon Jan. 21 after hearing from a dozen gun rights supporters at the board's formal session.
The move is largely considered symbolic and, as of yet, has no policy implications.
The issue surfaced several weeks ago when Commissioner John Hall asked the board to join neighboring Lake County in declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” as a way of sending a message to both state and federal lawmakers who are considering legislation related to firearms.
At the Jan. 21 meeting, supporters of the vote spoke about a number of issues, including usage of risk protection orders by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A risk protection order gives law officers the ability to seize guns from a person they believe may be a threat to his or herself and to others. According to reports, Polk ranks highest in the state for implementing RPOs in the last year.
“This so-called civil process is not due process,” said Royal Brown, of Winter Haven. “It violates the Constitution.”
At an earlier work session, commissioners voiced concerns over the use of the word “sanctuary” in the resolution. They wondered if it had the implication that the county was exempt from enforcing existing firearms legislation and would be confused or grouped with “sanctuary cities” — where immigration laws are sometimes not enforced.
“That's the part that bothers me,” Commissioner George Lindsey said. “I can't do it if there's an implied immunity from the law. That's not what we stand for.”
Lindsey, who at first voted against the measure before changing his vote after further discussion, said he was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, had a concealed firearms permit and supported the Second Amendment.
“I am pro-Second Amendment, but not if that means we become the lawless,” Lindsey said.
After the lengthy discussion, Polk County Board Chairman Bill Braswell stated, “We need to be unified and not nit-pick over words, so I'll support it.”
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd was not at the meeting, but made a statement through a PCSO spokesperson with regard to Risk Protection Orders.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office petitions the court for a risk protection pursuant to Florida Statute 790.401 when a person ‘poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others; and there are ‘specific statements, actions or facts that give rise to a reasonable fear of significant dangerous acts’ by that person,” read the statement. “The Sheriff’s Office follows the law.”