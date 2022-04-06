Polk County Board of County Commissioner Bill Braswell suggested the possibility of suing FCC Environmental Services for breach of contract in reference to alleged excessive missed waste collection pickups and related resident complaints.
Fellow Commissioner Neil Combee said the problem started around June 2021. Staff members previously said the waste collection vendor has had problems maintaining sufficient staff levels during the pandemic.
On April 1, Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said he is meeting with FCC staff on April 11 to discuss this matter. He described the importance of the meeting as “critical.”
Beasley said “Plan A” was getting trash picked up in a timely manner and that “Plan B” was about purchasing county trash trucks to address emergency trash problems.
Braswell asked about “Plan C” and appeared to say litigation may be the answer.
Polk County Attorney Randy Mink said there may be solutions associated with litigation.
“If they are not getting garbage picked up, our position is they are breaching the contract,” Mink said.
Beasley said there is no “Plan C” at this time. About 55,000 are served by this vendor on the west side of Polk County. If the vendor misses just one percent of pickups, that's affects over 500 Polk County households.
“How much longer are we going to put up with this before we do something,” Braswell said. “People are still confused, just set a deadline. We have been dealing with this for over a year. There has got to be an end to this nonsense.”
The FCC contract is valid through September 2024. Polk County Board of County Commissioner George Lindsey asked what it would take to change vendors. Staff said a new contract would likely need to be in place by around January 2023.
Staff said the number of complaints from residents on the west side of the county has been on the decline of late. However, staff also said complaints on the east side of the county have started to rise. As of April 1, there have been about 380 complaints per week on each of both sides of the county for missed pickups.
Polk County’s recycling collection program is ramping back up on an every-other-week basis for customers serviced by FCC Environmental Services, according to a press release.
“The resumption of recycling collection follows a one-month hiatus to allow FCC time to focus on residential household waste collection,” according to county press release. “The company had been unable to keep pace with its contracted collection schedule due to labor shortages and challenges magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Polk County’s Waste and Recycling customers who are serviced by FCC will receive letters this week notifying them of whether their recycling collection will occur on Week A or Week B. Households assigned to Week A will have recycling collected beginning April 4 and Week B’s collection will begin April 11. Collection will occur on their regularly scheduled day.
“This is the next step in working through our emergency plan to get waste collection back on track for our customers,” Beasley said. “We expect that by alternating recycling collection weeks, FCC will be able to maintain their household waste collection service.”
Polk’s FCC customers can go to the county’s website and enter their street address to use an interactive map for the most accurate information regarding trash collection: https://gis.polk-county.net/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b30528a7dda640c6849fa568e349c3e3
Bulk waste for FCC collection should be set at the curb on garbage collection day until further notice. The county’s two-item per week policy remains in effect. Yard waste collection remains unchanged.
Customers are encouraged to continue to report missed collections through the county’s Wastewise app, the county website, or call customer service at 863-284-4319.