September date availability opened on Sept. 1 for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages through September 2023.
The two-night vacation experiences began at the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this year.
The first-of-its-kind immersive experience is unique to each guest.
Each Starcruiser guest becomes the hero of their own Star Wars stories aboard the fictional Halcyon Starcruiser, which features top-notch service and exotic destinations.
They explore hidden secrets and new opportunities aboard the fictional ship while also experiencing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Throughout the two-night experience, guests make choices which ultimately determine their personal stories as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers to become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.
Guests may be asked to keep a secret, deliver a covert message, take part in a high-stakes heist, defend the ship or hide an ally. These are just a few of the many possibilities.
Well known characters such as Chewbacca, Kylo Ren and Rey interact with the guests as the guests’ decisions intertwine and determine how the tales unfold.
The adventure begins when guests arrive at the Halcyon Starcruiser terminal near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
As they enter a Launch Pod, they see their world fall away through viewports as they fictionally jump to hyperspace and draw closer to the Halcyon.
As the Launch Pod docks and the airlock opens, guests step into the ship’s main deck atrium.
While on board, guests can learn the ancient ways of the lightsaber and facing off against a training remote as they strive to discover their own connection with the Force as Luke Skywalker did before them.
They can visit the Starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about its system and how to operate them, including weapons and shields.
Guests can head to the Sublight Lounge to play holo-sabacc, a game of skill, strategy and chance, against other passengers.
Passenger cabins feature a viewport out to space that continuously changes. The sleeping berths are similar to those seen on other famous Star Wars ships, including the Millennium Falcon.
The included dining program includes familiar tastes but with unexpected colors and textures.
Guests are encouraged to dress the part and to fully immerse themselves in the experience.
They have access to exclusive merchandising options.
During their time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, their stories and secret missions continue, as they further discover the ramifications of their choices when they return to the Halcyon.
The adventure ends with a gala celebration.
Packages vary based on date and guests per cabin but start at $749 per guest.
The voyage promises a two-day experience that it uniquely out of this world.