The D-R Media team in Polk County is excited to share its “Hats Off to the Graduates: Keepsake Edition 2020” special section dedicated to the Class of 2020.
The 28-page special section can be found in all three of D-R Media’s weekly newspapers in Polk this week — the Winter Haven Sun, Polk News-Sun and Four Corners News-Sun. It features photos of valedictorians and salutatorians at school covered by all three newspapers, as well as class photos and the names of all of the graduates from the Class of 2020 at those schools.
Schools featured include (in alphabetical order):
- All Saints Academy
- Auburndale High
- Bartow High School
- Bartow I.B.
- Candlelight Christian Academy
- Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
- Discovery High School
- Fort Meade Middle-Senior High
- Four Corners Upper School
- Frostproof Middle-Senior High
- Gause Academy of Leadership
- Haines City High
- Haines City I.B.
- Lake Region High
- Lake Wales High
- Oasis Christian Academy
- Ridge Community High
- Summerlin Academy
- The Vanguard School
- Winter Haven Christian School
- Winter Haven High
In addition to finding a copy inside of wherever readers normally get their weekly newspaper — including all of our usual box locations — additional copies of the special section have been placed at the following locations:
- 99 Third Street NW, Winter Haven
- Antiques on Main — 375 E. Main Street, Bartow
- Granny's Kitchen — 225 E. Stuart Avenue, Lake Wales
- Frostbite Ice Cream & More — 801 N. Scenic Highway Frostproof
- Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce — 35610 U.S. 27, Haines City
- Wellness Tan — 7537 Osceola Polk Line Road, Davenport
- Winter Haven Christian School — 1700 Buckeye Loop Road, Winter Haven