Daniels Jenkins Academy’s Environmental Science students experienced learning on two levels in Melanie Tucker’s eighth-grade class.
They learned science and humility by constructing a We Share Solar suitcase. The suitcase comes equipped with wiring, a control board, solar panel, light bulbs and an instruction booklet to assemble it. Once assembled, the suitcase becomes a portable power station. It will be sent to a Ugandan refugee settlement, thus giving students without electricity light with which to study.
“I feel great,” said student Mariah Gonzalez about the classroom project. “We’re giving them a chance to have an opportunity. We’re providing fun for them. It’s important for us to help others not only in our state, but in other places where they need it. Everyone can help each other out.”
Environmental science teacher Melanie Tucker discovered the hands-on project while going through virtual training during the pandemic.
“I was amazed,” she said of seeing the We Share Solar project. “I started sending emails. It was still in the development process.”
Tucker received a grant from the Polk Education Foundation and Duke Energy for a STEM grant to sponsor a $2,500 unassembled suitcase.
Her students not only put the kit together, they also painted a Florida landscape inside the suitcase’s cover.
“We wanted it to represent Florida,” said student Shairmari Scott.
Tucker ordered the Solar Suitcase from We Share Solar, a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit.
A deployment kit features a tough exterior, 12-volt DC solar power system supplied with four lamps, a USB adaptor and cord, USB port, 12-volt battery, switch box, four lamps, solar panel, headlamp, assembly guide and instructions.
Tucker divided the class into groups of artists, main control board engineers, lighting and wiring technicians, quality control and communications.
The artists took about 20 days to paint the inside of the cover. Next, engineers assembled the main control board.
“It was a little hard,” said student Levi McIntee. “We learned how to connect the circuits correctly and what electricity does.”
“We read the instructions and watched many videos,” added student Ian Centeno.
They had to redo their part of the process once – just missing the battery connection to the main control.
“We’re fortunate to have that stuff,” said McIntee of electricity. “It feels good to do that for someone else.”
The lighting and wiring team also encountered a problem, but they prevailed.
Quality control found a wiring issue on the Solar Suitcase and corrected it.
Then they turned it on.
“It was like a moment,” said student Treashir Thomas.
“Everyone was excited,” added Blake Herrington. “Everybody jumped around in the classroom.”
Two Jenkins Academy students wrote stories for those in the Ugandan community to let them know what they did and why. That process was uncomfortable for student Illyona Johnson.
“I did it to get out of my comfort zone,’’ Johnson said. “It makes me feel good to help kids who don’t have an education like I have and improve their lives.”
The kit completion was enlightening for all.
“It really opened their eyes to the scarcity of electricity in other areas of the world,” Tucker said. She described showing them a map that compares light and dark parts of the world.
“That was very impactful for them to actually see that,” she said. “Their confidence definitely grew. You could see they were extremely conscientious with what they were doing. There was just a different element about it. The teams really supported each other. They really wanted to accomplish this. Even students in other classes asked about it. They were really envious.”
The Solar Suitcase is sent overseas where students in an energy-poor region will also learn about solar power. Their stories will be shared through videos and photos with Tucker and her students.
“We will definitely apply again next year,” Tucker shared.
For more information, visit wesharesolar.org or @wesharesolar