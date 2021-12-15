Market Square Park (Gazebo Area-Downtown) was center stage for the 14th Annual Davenport Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8.
The gazebo area was separated into four quadrants of Christmas decorations with local business leaders sponsoring the various decorations. City staff lit each of the four quadrants once each allowing the kids to see lights come on four times.
Afterward, families had fellowship in the colorful Christmas light.
Davenport Lions Club supporters helped to provide hot cocoa and candy canes to the public.
“I wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” Davenport Mayor Rob Robinson said.
Davenport Historical Society member Billie Sedore said the tree lighting ceremony began in 2007 with four people “keeping the history of Davenport alive.”
About 50 people participated this year.