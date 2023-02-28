Headline: Davenport Prepares to Host Florida Highwaymen Artists
The Florida Highwaymen Extravaganza returns to the City of Davenport’s Tom Fellows Community Center this weekend (March 3-4).
The annual event began thanks to a chance encounter between former Davenport city commissioner Harriet Rust and her late husband and former Davenport mayor Peter Rust, and an original Florida Highwaymen artist.
“Pete and I met Mr. R.L. Lewis at a Florida League of Cities yearly event in Tampa,” Rust said. “I asked him if he would consider a show in Davenport and he said he sure would. Pete and I got together with him and his son and started working on it for the following March (2011). So that was the beginning.”
Rust is proud that the event found a home in Davenport and has continued to thrive as an annual art showcase.
“It is a quality event,” said Rust. “The Highwaymen are recognized throughout the United States and have art in the Smithsonian and also in the Florida House in Washington, D.C. They are also in the Hall of Fame in the State Capitol.”
The Highwaymen have been able to uniquely capture the natural Florida landscape throughout decades of growth and expansion.
For many, a glance at an original Highwaymen painting allows a look back in time to the natural Florida beauty of yesteryear.
“The Highwaymen have painted the landscapes of old Florida and, thus, we can see what we are destroying every day,” Rust said. “The still quiet of Florida has disappeared and our children and grandchildren will never experience the serenity of our great outdoors.”
Just as the passing years claim much of our natural Florida landscape, so too does time take its toll on the original Florida Highwaymen artists.
“I think there’s only five left,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Dan McClain. “I hope that people continue to want to come out and see the paintings. I believe that people are trying to make sure they don’t miss an opportunity to see these storied artists before it’s too late.”
The art show gets underway on Friday (March 3) at the Tom Fellows Community Center. The art show is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
Friday night is the special dinner with an artist event, also at the Tom Fellows Community Center. Tickets for the dinner are $50 and can be obtained through calling or visiting the Tom Fellows Community Center.
Social hour for the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., dinner begins at 7:30 p.m. and the live artwork auction begins at 8:30 p.m.
The art show continues at the Tom Fellows Community Center on Saturday (March 4) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the Tom Fellows Community Center at 863-588-1130.