You may want to read this twice.
The City of Davenport not only saved at least $25,000 last year by changing to Brown and Brown Insurance, its premiums also decreased. In addition, the city commission voted to give each city employee $1,000 from the $25,000 it saved.
On top of the savings and generous bonuses, the city also encouraged its employees to participate in a program in which employees received full-body scans through Orlando Health. The program’s one-time scan includes CAT scans, EKG’s, MRI’s, which were performed in just a few hours for $330 for each employee, which the city absorbs.
Its value is nearly immeasurable to the employees and the city as it not only cuts down the amount of time to make specialist appointments which require a referral from a primary doctor, but it allows doctors to see any early signs, large or small, of many medical conditions which takes an employee away from work. The advance notice from early detection means early treatment and better overall health and peace of mind.
“One of the most important things is our workforce,” said Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan. “We want to be as frugal as we can including with insurance. We put the money back into our employees again. This is a win-win with the city and savings. If it caught someone with something, it can be treated right away. We want to catch what’s wrong earlier to make sure all employees are as healthy as they can be.”
Several factors went into a search to save money and take care of staff. Talks regarding the loss of loved ones through the pandemic as well as tests the city’s firefighters annually undergo had Callihan and Davenport Human Resources coordinator Dana Cluster Opitz thinking about their employees and expenses.
In addition, the city’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance premiums went up 6.5 percent for the 2016-2017 year. The premiums increased 24 percent for the 2017-2018 year. For the 2018-2019 year it was another nine percent.
That’s when Callihan and Cluster-Opitz started researching for another insurance company.
They chose Brown and Brown, Inc., which is an independent insurance brokerage and has more than 450 locations worldwide. It’s headquartered in Daytona Beach.
“We’re probably well over half a million dollars for all three years we’ve had Brown and Brown,” estimated Callihan.
“It’s great to hear,” said Brown and Brown Executive Vice President Matt Montgomery. “Medical Insurance and the cost of medical claims are one of the biggest challenges employers face, and in the governmental space it’s doubly challenging with competition.”
Employee benefits are a big factor in obtaining a job.
“They are major drivers to employee retention,” continued Montgomery. “It’s really great to see what the City of Davenport has accomplished.”
Brown and Brown offers a three-part consortium. Its partners are Florida Governmental Health Care Solutions, Benecon and United Health Care.
Benecon handles the administration and actuarial sciences for public and private-sector employers within the consortium. According to Montgomery, it has customers all over the northeast United States.
United Health Care is the network that provides medical insurance.
“The magic is Benecon,” said Montgomery. “They buy stop loss insurance around the country. They are able to provide it to the city of Davenport with a cost that is so much more effective within the parameters that you would not get standing alone. Benecon is a self-funder in the insurance world.”
Standing alone, the city would have to carry a large portion of claims. With the consortium, the group has built in techniques to help the employer be financially efficient.
Forty-two Davenport employees from four departments went in three groups, early in the morning three days a week in April to be scanned. In addition to the scan, each employee had blood drawn and received breakfast from Orlando Health.
“We started the process of really working with our centers for health improvement,” said Maggie Bonko, who is the Vice President of Orlando Health and the President of Horizon West Hospital administration.
With paperwork on each employee given to Orlando Health staff in advance, Orlando Health set aside several separate rooms for the Davenport employees. They first did a blood draw which tested lipid cholesterol.
They then provided a concierge cart with breakfast and drinks.
Employees were then given an echo cardiogram, calcium testing, CAT scan, blood pressure work and blood panels. There was little or no wait time in between tests. Most employees were out within four hours.
“It was the first time we had done anything like this with any of the cities,” said Bonko.
In fact, Bonko and Callihan are willing to share this idea with other cities.
“I’m very proud of our organization,” said Bonko. “There’s a ton of things around team wellness and caring for the whole team like Kelly was doing. You have to appreciate one who cares like that with their family.”
Callihan and Cluster-Optiz estimated the age of their workforce is roughly 40 years old.
“It’s time for everyone to be health conscious,” said Cluster-Optiz.
Davenport employees were able to log into a portal about 24 hours later to review their test results.
“The nice thing is that we have these contacts,” Callihan said about Orlando Health and Brown and Brown.
“We wouldn’t have got it done without Orlando Health being so accommodating,” Cluster-Optiz said. “We can’t say enough about their staff. We were spoiled.”
“If we had any issue, Orlando Health took care of it immediately,” Callihan added. “With your health it’s really pay me now or pay me later. When you find good employees, it’s important to take care of them so they can have great health. This shows we care about them.”
“When your (age) 20, 25, you don’t think about blood pressure and those things,” said Cluster-Optiz. “At least this will make them stop and think.”