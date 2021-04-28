The Davenport City Commission honored the life of Walter James Henderson on April 19. Henderson, who died recently, was the the first Black police officer to be hired by the City of Davenport. Family was in attendance to accept the proclamation.
Henderson was hired in 1968 and served for many years as a school resource officer. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2005 and worked for the city for 37 years.
Davenport Mayor H.B. Robinson III said some called Henderson the nickname “Love” due to his kindness. He was a mentor to many students.
“Walter loved and was loved by all the school kids and enjoyed school patrol duty,” the proclamation read. “You would often see the kids giving him a high-five as they headed home after school.”