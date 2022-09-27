Davenport’s City Commission meeting on Sept. 22 began with a presentation by The Cassidy Group on proposed renovations to the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex.
The presentation was an updated follow-up to an initial proposal to the commission last month.
The initial presentation was more conceptual. The Cassidy Group then took the commissioners’ comments and brought a more realistic presentation Thursday night.
Jim Freeman, speaking on behalf of The Cassidy Group, explained that the renovation project would be a cost share between the city and The Cassidy Group.
The renovations would not only improve the sports complex, but would also allow for the construction of the Powerline Road extension.
“You’d end up with more fields and hopefully a better park and we’d be able to get the road in there,” Freeman said.
The projected renovations are projected to cost $4 million, with the developer contributing $2.6 million and the city paying the remaining $1.4 million.
The new rendering shows two dual-purpose football/soccer fields on the north end, followed by four dual-purpose baseball/softball fields.
The complex currently has one football field, three baseball fields to the north and a basketball and tennis area to the south. The basketball and tennis area would be lost in the renovations, but those needs would be covered by the Tom Fellows Community Center.
The biggest change, however, would be to Palm Street.
Palm currently dissects the sports complex.
Under the new plan, Palm would end into one of the complex’s parking areas, then would resume off of the Powerline Road extension due to safety concerns.
“For me personally, I live on Palm Street,” said Commissioner Tom Fellows. “I look forward to working with The Cassidy Group on this project.”
Vice Mayor Brynn Summerlin expressed some concerns, however.
“I have some reservations,” Summerlin said. “Now I understand the safety concerns…it needs to be safe…I’m excited about having a real football field…The concept is sound. The financial piece is sound…I’m still concerned about the residents east of the ballfield. But not enough to stop the project.”
Summerlin was further concerned that Palm Street would be blocked off for the renovations before the Powerline Road extension was open, thus blocking off the residents who live east of the complex.
Freeman explained that they had acquired the necessary right of way for the extension, and that the road is designed and in permitting. He said that the hold up is in Duke easement and that the County Commission will vacate the plated right of way.
“The bottom line is unless we run into some unknown problem with permitting that we don’t know right now, construction (on Powerline) will begin the first half of next year,” said Freeman.
The plan is for the projects to proceed in such a way that road access will be maintained, either via Palm or Powerline, and that the fields will still be usable during construction so as not to upset any of the sports seasons.
Fellows, Summerlin and Mayor H.B. Robinson reached a 3-0 consensus to move forward with the project.
Commissioners Bobby Lynch and Jeremy Clark were absent.
The millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year was approved at 7.5 mills upon the second and final reading by a vote of 3-0. The new rate reflects a 19.17 percent increase.
However, Summerlin cautions that the ordinance can be misleading given how the city has grown and the increasing home values.
“Our tax rate to your home is the same rate that it has been for the past six or seven years,” Summerlin said. “It is not a tax increase as the ordinance reads, it is exactly the same taxes.”
The new fiscal year budget was also approved by a 3-0 vote for the second and final reading.
All other agenda items, most of which dealt with annexations, land uses or rezone classifications, were passed unanimously by a 3-0 vote.
The exceptions were ordinances 1085 and 1086, each pertaining to the Reedy Isle subdivision, which passed by a 2-0 vote given that Summerlin had to recuse himself from the vote given that he is a property owner in the area.
The next Davenport City Commission meeting is Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.