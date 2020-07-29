DAVENPORT – During a Davenport City Commission meeting July 20, Commissioner Brandon N. Kneeld said that he would be voluntarily resigning from office effective Aug. 3, citing a family decision to move out of Polk County.
Those interested in being appointed to fill the seat are invited to submit a letter of interest to Davenport City Clerk Raquel Castillo sometime before Aug. 3. Letters can be sent by email, regular mail or hand delivered.
To be eligible, applicants must have been a Davenport resident for the past year and a registered voter who is eligible to hold office.
“Personally, my private career with The Walt Disney Company has continued to develop, resulting in new responsibilities, enhanced expectations, and changes in work locations farther from the parks,” Kneeld read in a prepared statement.
Later Kneeld said, “The opportunity to serve this city and its residents has been one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of my life. It has been an honor to be a part of so many achievements.
“While there are so many projects that I would like to see through and more goals to be accomplished, I know the city is in good hands to carry on,” he continued. “I would like to thank my colleagues and especially city staff for the tremendous support and council they have given me in my time on the commission. I have gained overwhelming knowledge from each of you. And to the citizens of Davenport, thank you for the faith and trust you have placed in me in allowing me to serve these last two and a half years. My only hope is I am leaving this city just a little bit better than I found it.
“Davenport has become, and always will be, a part of me.”