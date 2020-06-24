DAVENPORT – In 1845, Florida became the 27th state admitted to the Union.
Scott Dunbar and his wife, Kristin Lehrer, considered that when they were finally ready to launch a new craft beer bar two years ago. One way to honor the state was the selection of the bar’s name and another was by serving many Florida-made products.
So, 18 months ago, when their dream became a reality, they named it 1845 Tap House.
The trendsetting locale can quench Florida summer thirsts with a selection of 100 craft beers, a full bar and everything in between.
But, just as importantly, the bar has a clean, fun environment where the barkeeps know the locals by name.
“We (1845 Tap House) are really about exceptional service and cleanliness,” Lehrer said. “We take pride in knowing our locals by name and want to make all the guests feel welcome.”
The team at 1845 Tap House serves Florida-made products from makers like The Tank Brewing Company in Miami, The Sailfish Brewing Company in Fort Pierce, and the local Grove Roots Brewing Company in Winter Haven and The Florida Brewery in Auburndale. “Florida has become one of the most recognized leaders in beer, wine and spirits quality and production,” Lehrer said.
For those indecisive or adventurous customers, the bar offers a “flight,” or a sampling of four craft beers cleverly served on a Florida license plate. Growlers, 32-ounce beers in glass souvenir bottles with the 1845 logo, are also a favorite among the patrons.
Nineteen big-screen televisions are strategically placed around the bar with a variety of sporting events playing and the NFL, MLB and NHL are all part of the lineup when in season.
Both lovers of craft beer, Dunbar and Lehrer retired from Disney management positions to open the business.
“This is what we wanted to do forever,” Lehrer said. “And, now that we have built the business to this point, we eventually want to own a brewery.”
1845 Tap House can be found on the app Untapped, a way to find and share beers. Users can rate and review the hundreds of beers listed and if there is a specific, hard-to-find beer the app can help.
“We update the beers we have on the app every day,” Lehrer said. “So, if you are looking for a specific beer, check the app to make sure we still have it because we change often.”
According to the couple, “The 1845 Tap House is committed to delivering the safest environment for guests and crew” and adheres to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
They explained that, since COVID-19, the noticeable changes are crew members have been trained to properly sanitize; beer lines were continually cleaned and sanitized through the closure; portable hand sanitizers have been installed for guest use; drink menus, ink pens, tables, chair and bar top are sanitized between each use; everything has been removed from tables and bar top; select tables/chairs are unavailable to maintain social distancing; frequent touch points throughout the Tap House are sanitized regularly; and in the event of a wait, guests are asked to socially distance outside.
For more information, visit https://www.1845taphouse.com/ or find them on Facebook.