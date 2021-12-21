Every child should have a present for Christmas.
This year, some families may not be in the position to provide Christmas gifts for their children. That’s where Sharing Christmas with You comes in. This is the seventh year Sharing Christmas with You has been spreading holiday cheer in Davenport (19 years in Haines City). The city of Davenport and Jarrett Gordon Ford of Davenport were sponsors for the 2021 Unwrapped Toy Drive. Donations of new, unwrapped toys suitable for kids, ages 3 months to 16 years old, benefitted the children at 13 local schools. The gifts were made possible through donations from the community.
Each year Sharing Christmas with You tries to give two gifts to each child in need. There are usually about 800 kids. The local schools help to determine which children are in the most need. Last year’s event was more of a socially distant drive-through experience. This year was more interactive at the Tom Fellows Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 18
Because of Sharing Christmas with You, local children will have a brighter Christmas.