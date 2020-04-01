DAVENPORT — The City of Davenport’s Fire Station No. 2 opened its doors and bay on March 20.
The 3,000-square-foot building is now home to six recently-hired firefighters, two trucks and a mini pumper.
Construction began in October on the building, which includes 1,800-square-feet of living area and 1,200-square-feet for the drive-thru bay. The living area includes one office, two bedrooms, a dorm, a full kitchen and day room. The station has finished concrete floors and a backup generator, as well.
According to Davenport Fire Chief J.T. Torrance, the $700,000 project finished on budget — and not a moment too soon.
Davenport is one of the fastest-growing cities in Polk County and the region. In 2015, the population of the northern Polk County municipality was 2,888 — today, there are approximately 11,000 residents who call it home.
With the huge increase in population, comes an increase in emergency calls, and an additional station was needed to handle those.
Located at 1461 North Boulevard West, the new station is just minutes from U.S. Highway 27, AdventHealth Heart of Florida and most of the new housing developments within city limits.
“Fire Station No. 2 will focus on calls west of the railroad tracks in Davenport,” Torrance said. “And, because of the location, we can facilitate better coverage with our auto aid partners in that area.”
Torrance estimates that approximately 75 percent of Davenport’s residents call the west side of town home.
Coinciding with the opening of the station, his staff has doubled with the hiring of the six new firefighters — five of which were reserve firefighters on staff. All of Davenport’s firefighters are emergency medical technicians, as well. Torrance now has one reservist, a recent hire.
Fire Station No. 1, located in downtown Davenport, will be the main station and continues to house the office of Torrance and is the workplace of six full-time and three part-time firefighters.
Next on the department’s wish list is the replacement of one of the aging fire engines, for which they have applied for a grant.
But, for now, Torrence is pleased with the new building and staff, making the job of caring for Davenport’s residents a bit easier and more efficient.
“The citizens of Davenport should be proud to have a west side station serving them with a full-time staff and complement of equipment,” he said.
The Davenport Fire Department was formed in 1926 and operated as all-volunteer until 2004. In 2018, Davenport Fire Department was re-evaluated by the Insurance Service Office (ISO) and received an improved rating of 2, putting them in the top 3 percent in the nation.