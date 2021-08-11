The Davenport Fire Department held a housing ceremony for a new 2020 Freightliner E-One Fire Truck last week.
The department recently purchased the fire truck to complement station two’s other truck, a mini pumper.
“The idea is that both of the trucks can go to any call,” said J.T. Torrence, Davenport Fire Department chief. “The mini pumper has more equipment as it relates to vehicle accidents and the fire truck has more equipment for fires. But, at the end of the day they both can do the same work.” A housing ceremony is a fire department tradition involving spraying down the new fire vehicle, hand drying it, and then pushing it into the station. The tradition started in the late 1800's when departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus to fires. The fire truck cost $214,000, plus the equipment that was installed. Torrence said that the department goes to more than 200 calls a month.