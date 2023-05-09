On Monday (May 8) at approximately 4:40 a.m., the Davenport Police Department responded to the RaceTrac store located at 38425 Highway U.S. 27 in Davenport regarding a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, Davenport police officers discovered that a female clerk had been stabbed multiple times. She was immediately transported by Polk County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital.
The investigation revealed that an individual, identified as Marc Caseaf Tucker DOB: 03/02/1994) entered the store and began looking at various items and visiting the restroom. The clerk, who does not know Tucker, asked if she could assist him with his purchases, which he declined.
As the clerk was preparing to stock some food merchandise, Tucker approached her from behind and began repeatedly stabbing her in the back and side. The clerk fled from her attacker, however she slipped and fell to the floor, at which time, Tucker stabbed her several more times in the chest.
The clerk physically resisted her attacker and was again able to escape, at which time Tucker fled the store into a nearby wooded area. Tucker later exited the wooded area and was taken into custody without incident.
Other clerks were present in the store at the time of the incident but did not witness the attack. They became aware of the event after hearing the victim screaming and observing Tucker fleeing the store. They rendered aid to the victim until the arrival of emergency medical personnel.
As a result of the attack, the victim sustained a total of nine (9) stab wounds and is being treated at a local hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld in accordance with Marcy’s Law.
“This was simply an unprovoked, random attack for no apparent reason other than the suspect, Marc Tucker, committing an evil act,” said Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker. “The fact that the store clerk resisted and fought her attacker certainly facilitated her survival. We are praying for a quick recovery of the store clerk and will do all we can to ensure Mr. Tucker is held accountable for his senseless actions.”
Marc Tucker is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder.
Tucker, who is from the Winter Haven area but is currently homeless, has arrests dating back to 2013 that include Domestic Violence Battery, Assault, Theft, and Resisting Officer.
He was released from the Florida State Prison system in January 2023 after serving less than a year of a 20-month sentence for multiple counts of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer. More recently, he was released from the Polk County Jail on April 11 after being arrested for Trespassing.