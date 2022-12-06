– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Davenport. City workers spent last week putting the finishing touches on holiday decorations around town to ensure that Davenport is merry and bright for residents and motorists passing through. The city continues to prepare for the upcoming slate of events scheduled in celebration of the holiday season. “We always look forward to it,” said Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan. “I think our residents certainly do too because we have such a great turnout.” Sharing Christmas With You Davenport is currently collecting toys for its “Sharing Christmas With You” toy drive. The annual collection benefits children at 13 local schools from families in need. Donations should be new and unwrapped, and suitable for a girl or boy between three months old and 16 years old. Donations can be dropped off at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd West, or Davenport City Hall, located at 1 South Allapaha Ave. Donations will be accepted through December 9. Tree Lighting Ceremony Presented by Mahalak Auto Group The Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by the City of Davenport and Mahalak Auto Group, will be held on December 7. The ceremony will take place at Market Square Park, located at 110 Bay St West, and begins at 6:30pm. The city will provide the trees for the ceremony, which have been sponsored and decorated by businesses and organizations throughout Davenport. Tree sponsorships are still available. Annual Christmas Parade and Winterfest The City of Davenport’s Annual Christmas Parade and Winterfest will be held on December 10 at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd West. Winterfest will be held from 4pm to 9pm, with the parade slated for a 6pm start. “Staff is working hard on preparing another holiday magic-filled, family night of fun,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Josh Hicks. “The parade will be packed with floats, Christmas characters, and the big guy himself, Santa Claus! Winterfest will have a snow slide, live entertainment, vendors and more.” The event will also feature fireworks. “I think we go all-in for Christmas,” said Davenport City Commissioner Tom Fellows. “I think we have one of the largest and nicest parades in Polk County. We just do. We even have fireworks. I think we should be very proud of what the city does for its residents at Christmas time.” It promises to be Davenport’s biggest event of the year. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone out at the event,” Hicks said. Registrations are still open for Winterfest vendors, as well as for parade participants. Vendor and parade applications can be found on the city’s website at mydavenport.org or can be obtained by calling 863-588-1130. “We have everything lined up,” Callihan said. “We’re looking forward to a great evening on December 10th .”
