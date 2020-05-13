POLK COUNTY – Local government officials in Davenport and Haines City are imploring their residents to participate in the 2020 United States Census and are continuing to try and communicate its importance to the municipalities in northeast Polk County.
“The Census is so important to the City of Davenport, because we have grown so much since 2010,” explained Kelly Callahan, Davenport’s City Manager. “People don’t understand that we receive funding from the results.”
With its increase in population, Davenport figures to receive an increase in federal funds if residents participate.
Deric Feacher, the city manager of Haines City, agrees with Callahan.
“As the City of Haines City continues to move forward, it is essential our residents complete the census,” he said. “A citizen’s completion of the census information is as important as voting and every election.”
The good news is, completing the U.S. Census is easier than ever.
The 2020 United States Census allows citizens to answer a short list of straightforward questions by mail, phone or — for the first time — they can do so online.
Since 1790, the U.S. Census has been held every 10 years to count each person in the country and five U.S. territories. The results of the Census are important to state, county and municipal governments, along with countless other government organizations, and participating is considered a citizen’s civic duty.
Every year, billions in federal funds are distributed according to the Census results, and those funds impact housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
Additionally, the results are used to determine the number of U.S. House of Representatives seats for each state. Congressional and state legislative districts are influenced by the results, too.
In mid-March, invitations were mailed to homes for completion by mail, phone or online. Respondents should answer the questions with answers that apply to everyone who was living in the household on April 1.
Census officials encourage residents to respond as soon as possible and workers will soon begin to make personal visits to addresses where the residents have not completed the Census.
But, before those workers start visiting homes, Callahan says she and other City of Davenport employees — dressed in their 2020 Census t-shirts — will distribute door hangers reminding residents to respond. Additionally, the city will put reminders on the city reader board by Davenport City Hall and place a temporary board on S.R. 547.
“The city is paying for the promotional materials because it is that important,” Callahan said. “Everyone always hollers about the roadways being too crowded. The Census helps with those kinds of things.”
The Census Bureau will never ask citizens for social security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers, money or donations or anything on behalf of a political party. By federal law, all answers are kept confidential. The Census Bureau’s cybersecurity program incorporates the best practices and national security standards for encrypting data.
Callahan said that the City of Davenport will hold gift card drawings twice a week once the door hangers are distributed. To enter, residents must respond to the Census and stop by Davenport City Hall.
In December, the final results will be delivered to the administration of President Donald Trump and the United States Congress.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.