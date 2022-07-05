The city of Davenport’s 4th of July Celebration featured food and craft vendors, inflatables, live music, and ended with a colorful bang.
The celebration was capped with the largest fireworks display in Polk County. The bright and colorful presentation in the sky clocked in at just under 21 minutes.
“I feel like we get a really good turnout for this event every year because I think that it is the best fireworks display in the county,” said City Commissioner Bobby Lynch. “It gets larger and larger each year.”
City Commissioner Jeremy Clark, who is also the pastor at The Gate Church, was on double-duty as he helped with the church’s vendor tent.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and celebrate our freedom as a country in this great city of Davenport and we are happy as The Gate Church to be a part of it,” Clark said.
Inflatables and a hot air balloon filled the southwest field at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, while vendor booths and food trucks lined the inner perimeter of the southeast field. A stage with live music performed by B. Haven was flanked on both sides by vehicles on display from event sponsor Jarrett Gordon Ford.
“We’re going to have a huge crowd,” said City Manager Kelly Callihan during the opening hours of the event. “We have about twice as many food vendors. We certainly have the best fireworks display as anywhere in Polk County. The largest, the biggest, bar none.”
Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson concurred.
“We believe it’s gonna be packed,” Robinson said. “You can see them rolling in. We are the best. Good as the best, better than the rest…I think we have just about more events than anybody else around, certainly small towns like us.”
For some vendors, it was as much about visibility as it was fundraising.
“People have come by the table and picked up membership applications for us,” said Davenport Historical Society President Freida Priest. “We’re doing great because we have a home now…We moved in in May to the Peter Rust Community Center. We are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Roughly ten historical society members baked or brought items for the booth.
The vendor booths and inflatables had consistent lines and the viewing area in front of the stage was peppered with spectators enjoying the live music with some even dancing in the grass.
“It was wall to wall people by the time I left,” said City Commissioner Tom Fellows, who left the sports complex to watch the fireworks from his front porch a block away. “Was that a fireworks show or what? Best fireworks ever. It makes me proud for sure for Davenport to be able to host these events.”
Parking areas flanking both sides of Lewis Mathews Sports Complex were filled to near capacity, with cars backed up on Palm Street and Miami Avenue hoping to share in the celebration.
“People will walk up and tell us that they certainly appreciate what we do in Davenport,” Callihan said. “They say that they are glad they could stay home. The residents are very appreciative.”