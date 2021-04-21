Davenport High School released the schedule for its inaugural varsity football season this fall.
The Broncos’ 10-game slate features August road trips to the new Horizon High School and Parrish Community and a Sept. 3 home opener against Lake Region.
Jeff George Jr., who went 14-5 in two seasons at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy before being named Davenport’s first head coach, and the Broncos will host another FHSAA independent (Haines City) on Sept. 24 as well as Class 7A Ridge Community on Nov. 5.
Additionally, Davenport will not have a senior class in its first year.