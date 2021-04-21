Davenport High announced the hiring of head coaches for its new volleyball, cheerleading, track and field and cross-country programs last week.
The Broncos announced Tymesia Ellis as the school’s volleyball head coach, Lakeisha Gilbert as cheerleading head coach and Natalie Fildes as head coach for track and field and cross-country.
“Welcome to the Bronco Nation Coach Ellis, Coach Fildes and Coach Gilbert! We are so proud to add you to our inaugural family!” read the post.
To keep up with the new athletics programs at Davenport High, follow them on Twitter: twitter.com/saddleupbroncos.