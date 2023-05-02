Fashion is fashionable and sew much more at Davenport High School.
The first-time class features a first-time teacher who instructs more than 200 students how to sew, and about life.
Through learning and interactions with instructor Jomayra Rodriquez, students are coming out of their shells, learning, and showing interest in sewing and its best friend, fashion.
Friday morning students strutted, twirled, flipped their hair, pretended to take selfies, and put themselves out there to songs such as Madonna’s Vogue as they practiced how to walk the stage like models. The students were preparing to host their Fashion Famous show Friday at 7 p.m.
The students will show off their fashion skills while wearing their own styles along with performances by Davenport Orchestra and the Davenport High School Step group. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) culinary and hospitality classes will serve hors d’oeuvres and seat guests.
Some students are more reserved than others as they take their turns across the stage. Fashion students in the audience are clapping and shouting words of encouragement. Many “models” look noticeably more relaxed as they continue to practice.
The class has been one of personal growth for both the students and Rodriguez.
Freshman Jaslene Coyt has her walk down. School is okay for Coyt, but fashion class is one she looks forward to.
“I’ve always liked school,” Coyt said. “But there’s never really been a passion for it like this. This program is really unique. This is you. Whatever you create, people get to see you. This way people get to see a glimpse of who you are. Fashion is a way to express yourself. This is the difference between motivation and getting something done because you have to.”
“Everyone judges you on your first look in fashion,” Coyt continued. “I’m not saying it’s okay to judge, but if you are, at least try to do your best and put your best image out there. That’s going to be you. This is the only school that offers this.”
Senior fashion students Dylan Stewart and Sarah Mariani are watching in the audience.
“I’ve always been into fashion,” Stewart said.
“So have I,” chimed in Mariani.
They explain what they do in the fashion lab, where rows of 34 new sewing machines are stationed.
“We made pants, shirts, and a tote bag,” said Stewart. “We got to design jeans and do whatever we wanted.”
“I personally find it a safe space to share whatever inspires you,” said Mariani. “It’s very accepting. They all like it and enjoy it. There’s no bad energy. Mrs. R lets you grow and find what your passion is.”
“That’s what fashion is about,” added Stewart.
“It’s about being comfortable in your body, being accepted and things like that,” said Mariani.
“Wear what makes you happy,” Stewart said. “It’s really great. Get out and have fun.”
Coyt also showed her appreciation for the class.
“I think it’s cool they approved this,” she said of the class. “That they are serious about it. I want to thank the school for doing this. We’re taking the first step for everyone. We all shine in a different way.”
Rodriquez, a mother of four, is a fashion designer who needed a break from her business.
Although she is not a teacher, she answered an ad for an art teacher to interview for the new position of fashion design instructor.
“I really loved the administration,” she said of the interview process. “My original goal was to teach one year. I’ve literally fallen in love with these kids. They are going through different walks of life. I remember when I was a teenager. It wasn’t easy.”
Despite the surprising results of the class, the beginning was bit challenging.
“I said this is a needle and this is thread and they looked at me like deer in headlights,” Rodriguez said. “I taught them – covering all the parts pf a sewing machine and learning how it works and going over safety procedures. Only two kids stitched their fingers. They didn’t even have to go see the nurse. They created stuff and made scrunchies and tote bags. We up-cycled jeans and made pajama pants and skirts. We even made a few dresses.”
Rodriquez also heard some stories.
“A lot of them told me, ‘I didn’t pick this class, but I’m staying.’” Rodriguez said. “Now there’s a waiting list for next year. A lot of it is believing in these kids. There are students who are not my students who just come by to talk. I’ve helped them apply to colleges. One was accepted into a fashion school.”
Rodriguez began with few rules.
“I started out by basically telling them they are my kids,” Rodriguez said. “If there’s communication and a passive environment with rules, we can have a good time. The only challenge is material. Most of our stuff has been donated.”
She hopes the Fashion Famous show will help with that. Then it’s on to other goals.
“I’ve been to New York, Los Angeles and Charlotte with my fashion business,” Rodriguez said. “My goal is to see a name across the screen and it’s my student.”
There’s one reason Rodriguez doesn’t want to host the fashion show.
“It’s breaking my heart that after the fashion show I only have a week left with them,” she said.