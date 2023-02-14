A group of students from Davenport High School are leaving a big footprint on the step world.
Earlier this month, Lakeland played host to Stepmetheus, an event billed as one of the biggest and most
anticipated step shows of 2023.
The competition drew more than 1,400 people to Kathleen High and featured middle school and high
school step teams from areas throughout the southern United States.
In terms of experience, the squad of girls from Davenport High, named the DHS Steppers, were outmatched.
The Davenport team had mainly performed at school events and had never competed on a regional level before.
“We have only been stepping for a few months,” said Tyeisha Robinson, a Davenport High teacher who leads the step team with fellow teacher Robert Bell.
Stepping is a form of complex, synchronized percussive dance that is rooted in the culture of fraternities and sororities at historically black colleges and universities.
Robinson and Bell are both veteran steppers and alumni of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.
The teacher duo saw the popularity of stepping among students in the Lakeland area and thought it would be a good fit at Davenport.
“I wanted to bring something different, and stepping is different,” Robinson said. “It brings culture and diversity to the school, and it allows teens to express themselves through music, dance, words and much more.”
The Davenport step team has only been around for about seven months.
The girls have mainly performed at athletic events and other school functions.
Robinson said that they have, “done a phenomenal job, being that most of them have never stepped before.”
The Davenport squad landed an invitation to Stepmetheus from event organizers T.B.S. (Taken By Surprise), a prestigious Lakeland-based step team that has won championships at the national level.
The DHS Steppers did more than just show up.
Davenport took home second place overall in the high school girls division.
“It’s just amazing how these students performed,” Robinson said.
In addition to honing their techniques, Robinson said that she and Bell also expect the girls to maintain their grades, keep their behavior positive, and prove that they are dedicated, respectful and disciplined. “As our team progresses, these qualities will follow our steppers throughout their high school career
and life journey,” said Robinson. “We also would like to make sure we are making our principal, school and community proud of us. We are here to build and leave a legacy.”
Davenport finished behind the Fatal Attraction team in the high school girls division, and ahead of third place Seminole Finest.
Jax Gents took first place in the high school boys division, followed by Omega Lamplighters and DYG Step Team.
In the high school coed division, Rho Sigma Delta snagged the top spot, followed by Hype Co-ed and Dillard All Stars.
In the middle school divisions, Delray Divas, Hype Divas and Beta Alpha Delta took the top three spots, for the girls’ division, while 904 Blitz, Hype Phase 2 and Jr. Lamplighters secured the top three places, for the boys.
The Grand Champions for the event were Jax Gents in the high school division and Delray Divas in the middle school division.