Davenport High School seniors will complete a year of firsts when they walk across the stage at the RP Funding Center on May 20 at 1 p.m. as the first graduating class of Davenport High School.
“I think they’re very excited,” said senior class advisor Jay Moody. “The motto that they chose for their t-shirt this year is we did it first. I think they are wearing that as a badge of honor. I think that they deserve to celebrate that.”
The school opened last year without a senior class for its inaugural year, making this year’s group of seniors the first to graduate as Davenport Broncos.
“I think the overall sense of excitement is building toward graduation,” Davenport principal Alain Douge.
The staff has enjoyed the back-to-back years of firsts seemingly as much as the students.
“I love it,” Moody said. “For me, it has been very special because as a teacher…this is the first time that I feel like I’m getting to create traditions. I’ve loved every minute of that…and allowing the class itself to help make those decisions.”
The births of those new traditions have been collaborative efforts between the students and the staff.
“Being brand new means that every single thing we do is like the start of a new tradition,” said Moody. “Our class president, we created that class government from the ground up. All of that, this senior class is responsible. All of those little details had to be ironed out by our staff and those seniors have helped with that.”
The school has taken time to really take it all in as the school year has progressed.
“They’ve all got those special minutes,” said Moody. “Every single thing we’ve done has had their special moments.”
One of the most memorable of those gatherings occurred near the end of the first semester.
“We had an event right before Christmas where they came and watched a Christmas movie with us and they were all given a special Santa hat with the (Broncos) logo and hot cocoa,” Moody said. “I’ve never seen 470 kids as mesmerized as they were that night.”
In addition to the typical events like homecoming, prom and Grad Bash, other moments include senior sunrise, senior breakfast and senior field day.
“Just enjoying each other’s company with one last hoorah before their graduation ceremony,” said Moody of the final week festivities.
As a new school, Davenport’s student body came from various previous school districts in northeast Polk. But the students have seemed to have no issue finding their new collective identity as Davenport Broncos.
“Honestly, I’m very proud of these student-athletes,” said Davenport Athletic Director Mel Gables. “Most of these athletes started their careers at a different school. Coming together and doing as well as they have is a tribute to their determination and personality. I’m super happy with our teams.”
That determination has not only been evident on the fields of play, but in the classrooms as well.
“Seven out of eight spring teams qualified for academic team champion,” Gables said. “Overall, 14 out of 18 of our teams qualified.”
And colleges have taken notice.
“I’ve had quite a few signings,” said Gables. “Right now, I know that we have eight seniors who are getting a scholarship somewhere in athletics. That’s pretty cool.”
It’s been a year that has created smiles throughout the staff and senior class, and has the junior class anxious to enjoy the new traditions for themselves in a few months.
“We’re very blessed to be here as the staff that was in here in the beginning, those of us that were here to watch the walls go up, to watch the first kids go through the door,” Moody said. “To see what the final product looks like, it’s pretty amazing.”