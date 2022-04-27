The public is invited to the Davenport Historical Society, Inc.’s Open House on Saturday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. at its new permanent location – Peter Rust Civic Center, 5 S. Allapaha Ave., Davenport. Light refreshments will be served.
The society, which once met in Davenport City Hall, lost their space, due to the city’s population growth and was looking to move into The Peter Rust Civic Center. The buildings namesake, Peter Rust, was a longtime Davenport city commissioner, who had a role in having this city-owned building placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Rust had a role in the creation of the Davenport Historical Society.
When asked about the new permanent location, President Frieda Priest said, “The location is convenient to all citizens as it is downtown, a short distance from City Hall. There is plenty of open space for us to hold our meetings in this new location.”
The Davenport Historical Society “purpose is to preserve the city’s history and share this heritage by contributing to the records of the state of Florida and the United States of America in an effort that will embrace our past while working toward a brighter future for all of Davenport’s citizens.”
The Historical Society also operates tours. Davenport was the first community in Polk County to unveil the Citrus Label. The Citrus Label Tour of Polk County is a collaboration between the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame, Visit Central Florida and The Polk County History and Heritage Trail. This driving experience explores part of the historic marketing portion of citrus through artistic labels that once on the old wooden crates used to ship the fresh fruit off to northern markets in the early 1900’s. DHS offers Docent Historic Walking Tours of Davenport. “The Walking Tour” goes through historic downtown Davenport. This tour lasts approximately one hour. If you would like to schedule a tour contact, Billie Sedore at DHS at 863-422-1302 or 863-604-5894.
For more information regarding the Open House call, 863-557-3452.