“The show must go on!”— the popular show business adage — may have been the motto adopted by the city of Davenport in July 2020 when, according to Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan was the only place in the area to hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular despite the cancellation of surrounding events due to COVID-19.
Callihan estimated that 15,000 – 20,000 attended last year’s event, though because the attendees were so spread out with car seats mostly being substituted for lawn chairs due to social distancing guidelines, it was challenging to get an exact count. This year, Callihan estimates the event will draw a crowd of 20,000 – 25,000.
By virtue of its fireworks budget of $32,000 this year (which will increase to $34,000 in 2022 and 2023), which Callihan said was twice the expenditure by neighboring communities, Davenport’s fireworks display is laying claim to being the largest in Polk County. Callihan said that there is no better place than Davenport to spend Independence Day this year.
“Don’t make the mistake of going somewhere else because you’re going to see the best fireworks display anywhere in the Central Florida area right here in downtown Davenport, Florida!” he added.
Callihan said that what makes Davenport’s fireworks display so special this year is not due solely to its quantity of fireworks, but also to its overall presentation. The fireworks display will be about 30 minutes in duration with its grand finale comprising approximately 8-10 minutes of the show. He says most finales last only 2-3 minutes. Additionally, the fireworks will be set to music.
“All of this is choreographed to music — we synchronize the fireworks to the music,” he said.
The festivities of this free event will begin at 3 p.m. culminating with the fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m. There will be arts, crafts, food and merchandise vendors, kid’s games— including a bounce house, and live music, featuring The Josh Blevins Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and may bring coolers and small pop-up tents.
“Anything they need to be comfortable,” said Callihan.
After the band takes its final bow, Callihan said that the city commissioners will take the stage, each donning a T-shirt cannon, and will propel 400 commemorative T-shirts out to the crowd after expressing their appreciation for all involved in bringing the event to fruition. For a moment, all will be dark as the city lights are switched off, and then the fireworks will take to the sky.
The Details:
What: City of Davenport 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4, 2021 / 3 – 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lewis Matthews Sports Complex / 400 West Palm Street / Davenport, FL
Admission and Parking: Free
For: Adults and children / Family-friendly
Additional event details and information are available at www.mydavenport.org and on the City of Davenport’s Facebook page.