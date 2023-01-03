For Walter Ray Pinder, the Walt Disney World Resort isn’t just a vacation destination – it’s a way of life.
“I’ve been there ever since the third day that the Magic Kingdom opened,” Pinder said. “I think I’ve seen every show there is at Disney World.”
The Davenport resident has made daily trips to the “Happiest Place on Earth” nearly every day since.
“It’s my favorite place on Earth, that’s for sure,” said Pinder. “When I’m feeling good, I’m there at least five days a week, sometimes seven.”
While the passing years may have altered how he enjoys the parks, it hasn’t changed the frequency or the excitement.
“It makes me feel like I’m young again, and I’m not young, I’m 85 and partially crippled,” Pinder said.
These days, Pinder makes his way through the parks on his bright blue electric scooter.
The basket on the front of the scooter is filled with bags of candy.
He gives the candy out to the cast members while handing out lollipops to young children he encounters.
“I’ve been doing the candy thing for about 30 years now,” said Pinder.
The habit has earned him the nickname Candyman from the cast members he has endeared himself to over the years.
“I know most everybody there, especially at Animal Kingdom,” Pinder said. “They call me Candyman or King Ray.”
The King Ray moniker came several years ago when the cast of the Beauty and the Beast show honored Pinder for his devotion.
“They gave me a plaque at Beauty and the Beast that says I am the King of Beauty and the Beast,” said Pinder with a contagious and proud smile.
While Pinder still takes in all of the attractions, it’s the shows that he enjoys most often these days.
Pinder is easy to spot on the front row of shows he attends, seated in his scooter and cheering enthusiastically.
He exhibits the zeal of a young child who is seeing the show for the first time, not a senior who has seen the show multiple times, sometimes even earlier that same day.
Still, his passion and excitement never wavers.
“The girls all throw me kisses and the boys either wink or wave and let me know that they’re looking at me,” Pinder said. “I get a lot of hugs when I have a meet and greet with them.”
Pinder missed the meet and greet interactions while they were paused due to the pandemic.
“After COVID, I didn’t get many meet and greets because there was too much chance of them (the performers) getting something that would put them out of work for quite a while,” said Pinder. “But now they’ve started back up. I’ve had at least four meet and greets in the past two months.”
While Pinder is overjoyed that the interactions have returned, he understood the need for caution.
“You couldn’t get near any of the cast members, period,” Pinder said. “They did not allow it. I don’t blame them for that. That’s a good thing.”
Today, Pinder will tell you that his favorite park is Animal Kingdom.
It was the resort’s flagship park, Magic Kingdom, however, that first stole his heart.
“Magic Kingdom hooked me, that’s for sure,” said Pinder. “I’ve had a passport (annual pass) ever since they started issuing them. Me and my mother and my aunt were there the day or two days after they started issuing passports and I’ve had one ever since.”
As Magic Kingdom continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, that’s half a century of enthusiastic visits by Pinder on a near daily basis.
He has seen the birth of the other parks and many attractions come and go.
“We used to ride the Monorail over to EPCOT before it ever opened,” Pinder said. “You could get out of the Monorail there and stand on the platform and see what they were doing, but you couldn’t go in. We went the first day that it opened and they did it for the passport holders. It was fun.”
And he’s still going back.
“It turned out to be quite a place, even then,” said Pinder. “Now it’s gotten even better.”
Still, Pinder has his favorites.
His favorite shows are “Festival of the Lion King,” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and “Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
And he is overjoyed that his favorite aspect of the Lion King show has recently returned.
“The monkeys!” Pinder said enthusiastically. “Without them you might as well not bother…To me, I went because I like all the other people in it, but without the monkeys and all they’re doing, it’s kind of flat. It’s gotten better with time.”
Pinder can be spotted smiling throughout the performances, happily clapping, waving and singing along.
The Lion King cast gave him an original picture of the show signed by the performers and framed as a Christmas gift several years ago.
Pinder also has his favorites among the Disney characters.
“I’ve got two in particular,” said Pinder. “One is Timon and the other one is Mushu. I love Mushu. I always did. But they don’t have him as a character, not that I’ve found anyway. I’m surprised that they don’t have him as a character.”
At the heart of it all, however, his favorite part of Disney can be summed up with two words.
“The people,” Pinder said matter-of-factly of the cast members when asked what he loved most. “Ashley and Mike are two of our favorites. They have a little girl. They’re both performers for this show (Festival of the Lion King) and have been for years.”
Pinder meets regularly with friends at the parks, including Brian Barilone.
Pinder and Barilone noticed each other during their frequent visits to the shows and eventually introduced themselves to each other.
Now they meet up every couple of weeks to take in a show or two.
“You’ll see,” said Barilone while waiting for a recent performance to start of how the performers happily interact with Pinder.
True to his prediction, performers and supporting cast members interacted with Pinder throughout the entire production.
While Pinder has continued his daily trips through the recent holidays, he admitted that he prefers other months when the parks are a bit less hectic.
“It’s very, very crowded,” said Pinder.
Still, he enjoys all that holidays at Disney has to offer.
“They’re beautiful,” Pinder said of Disney’s holiday decorations. “Very, very beautiful. They really go all out, especially in Magic Kingdom…I’ve done the Candlelight Processional quite a few times. It’s a good thing.”
Before settling into Central Florida, Pinder spent much of his younger years in the Bahamas.
“I was a mechanic in the Bahamas for 17 years in my cousin’s boatyard after getting out of the Air Force,” Pinder said. “I worked on the equipment for F106 fighter jets in the Air Force.”
It was during his stint in the Air Force that his mobility was forever altered.
On a cold 1960 day in Munich, South Dakota, Pinder was working on securing the aircraft in conditions that were, by his account, 52 degrees below zero with 70-mph winds.
The wind picked him up and threw him 150 yards, damaging his knee beyond repair.
“It was a long time ago,” Pinder said.
While the injury may have slowed him, it certainly hasn’t stopped him.
“I don’t know what he’d do if he couldn’t go to Disney,” said Pinder’s sister, Pat Moore. “It’s good for him.”