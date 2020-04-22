When the couple pulled up to the emergency room entrance, a nurse was there to meet them.
After explaining Robyn (Oakes) Benge’s symptoms, the nurse told her husband, Tony Benge, he could go.
He said, “Go park the car?”
The nurse responded, “No. You can go. Visitors aren’t allowed.”
And, with those words, Robyn — a native of Davenport and Haines City High School alumna — began a week-long stay in isolation on the COVID-19 floor at AdventHealth Winter Park Hospital.
“It was during the time in isolation that I began to question my mortality,” Robyn recalled. “I thought about all that I would leave behind. Being alone got to me emotionally. I was already scared, and the isolation made it worse.”
Just getting to the hospital had been a process for Robyn.
Nearly two weeks before, Robyn realized that she had a low-grade fever and told her husband she was getting sick. That was March 23. The next day, she drove herself to a clinic where she was questioned in the parking lot — the new standard procedure — by a nurse.
“Have you been out of the country?” “Have you been on a cruise?” “Have you been around anyone who has COVID 19 or is showing symptoms of COVID 19?”
“No. No. No. Not even close to being 65,” Robin recalls responding.
Since she didn’t meet any of the criteria, although she had plenty of the symptoms, she was sent home with a diagnosis of an upper respiratory infection. She tested negative for influenza, but wasn’t tested for COVID-19 at that time.
“I thought, ‘I’ve never had an upper respiratory infection treat me like this,’” she said. “I had never been that sick.”
A week later, Robyn went to the doctor again. By this time, her symptoms were severe: coughing, fever, night sweats, shortness of breath and she had lost her sense of taste and smell.
The doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine — a drug that is commonly used to treat malaria and is now being prescribed provisionally for COVID-19 — as well as a “Z-Pak” and other medicines for the flu.
On April 2, her fever was nearly 106 degrees and Tony told her he was taking her to the hospital. Robyn went through a battery of tests, after which she was put on oxygen and given terbutaline to open the lungs, but no fluids.
“(Hospital staff) told me that from the chest x-ray, they could see that my lungs were full of fluid at the bottom,” she said. “They said if I had waited a couple more days, I would have been on a (ventilator).”
The hospital has dedicated an entire floor to COVID-19 patients and, even though Robyn’s test results weren’t back yet, they admitted her there.
“When a doctor or nurse came in my room, they were in full protective gear,” she recalled. “When they left, they took the gear off by the door and wiped down with sanitizer. When they were coming for a specific reason, they would call me first to ask if I needed anything else, so they could bring it at the same time.”
The first time the COVID-19 screening came back negative and, because of that, they moved her to a different floor. But, once she arrived there, an astute doctor overruled that decision, tested her again, and sent her back to the COVID-19 level.
This time the test was positive.
Robyn said the team provided exceptional care and within a week she was showing marked signs of improvement. After three fever-free days, she was allowed to go home.
Before she left, staff asked her to consider donating her plasma — something that she plans to do in a couple of weeks.
A native of Davenport and Haines City High School graduate, Robyn said she thanks everyone for their prayers. She still has a slight cough, but considers herself blessed beyond measure.
Tony, who kept friends updated on Facebook about Robyn’s condition, was there, of course, to pick her up from the hospital.
“He’s been my rock and has taken such good care of me,” she said.
A retired registered nurse, Robyn said the important thing is for people to listen to their bodies and, if possible, get tested early.