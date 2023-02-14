Who cheers when cheerleaders win?
Parents and coaches!
There was cheering aplenty by the Davenport Patriots over the weekend of Jan. 29 at the Gaylord Palms hotel which played host to the Worldwide Spirit Association’s state championships.
The Patriots’ age 15-and-under, Level III, recreational team won the title and was named champion of its division and took home the Grand Champion title by earning the highest score.
The Patriots earned a berth into the Grand Nationals to be held in Fort Walton Beach, April 1st.
“We thought that they were not going to make high point,” said Davenport Youth Football and Cheerleading President Gisela Grey. “I was shockingly impressed.”
In addition to the 15-and-under team, the age 8-and-under, recreational, Level I, Davenport Patriots cheer team, coached by Jennifer Desa and Amy Synan, also won its division.
Both teams had previously cheered all fall with their respective football teams.
However, in the spring, it’s cheerleading competition season, according to Grey.
This year the organization created two large teams with varying degrees of ages and experience.
The 15-and-under team has 22 members from age 10-15. The 8-and-under team had 19 members with one 4-year-old and one 5-year-old in the bunch.
They’ve both been practicing two to three times a week for the competition.
“The stunts of the 15-and-under squad are more advanced with flipping, turning, twisting and their precision,” said Grey.
Jasmine Henry and Terenicia Andrews coached the 15-and-under squad, which was a mix of experienced girls and some who had never cheered before.
“We did have our ups and downs,” Henry said. In fact, her younger cheerleaders were the ones with the most experience. “I never underestimated them. For some reason, when they get on the mat in front of a crowd it all works out.”
The first thing that came to mind was, ‘Road Trip’,” said Henry.
“We were so nervous when we got out there (on the state stage),” said Henry. “But with that two minutes they give it all they have and it works out pretty good. We were holding hands and making sure all the stunts stuck and that they didn’t fall.”
“For nationals, we’re excited and we’re doing pretty good,” Henry said. “We’ve got something up our sleeve that we’re going to introduce. If they do it. I’m sure they can do it at nationals. We’re going to come with a wild one.”
Henry is also keeping it all in perspective for the youngsters.
“We want to make sure are focused and stay on task, but make sure they have fun.”
The 8-and-under Patriots perform routines that are a little easier, according to coach Amy Synan, who was assisted by Jennifer Desa.
“It’s lots and lots of repetition,” Synan said. “Honestly it’s just us encouraging them in practice and at home.”
It’s a little different at the competitions.
“The adrenaline kicks in and they want to impress their coaches,” Synan said. "All in all they are a lot of fun and very enthusiastic and very excited about the competitions. If their grandparents or parents see them performing on that big stage – it’s huge for the girls. They are so excited about it. Some of the parents don’t even get to see the routine until they get up on stage. It’s fun.”
All girls in the 8-and-under group received medals to keep.