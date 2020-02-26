DAVENPORT — Davenport has a new football and cheerleader team — meet the Patriots!
Organizers are looking for participants, board members and coaches. And, the good news for parents is that registration, new uniforms, helmets and cheer gear is free!
Horace West, advisor to the Patriots, explained that he and other team leaders want to make it as easy on the parents as possible for their children to participate.
“It doesn’t matter how many children are in a family — they all play for free,” he said.
The football players will fall into these categories: ages 4, 5, and 6 will play flag football; then 7- and 8-year-olds; 9- and 10-year-olds; 11- and 12-year-olds; and 13- and 14-year-olds.
Cheerleaders, ages 4 to 14, can also participate and will cheer for the players who are the same age as them.
The Davenport Patriots are part of the Mid-Florida Football and Cheerleading Program. West is the founder of the program that now has teams in 20 Florida counties — including 17 teams just in Polk County.
Practice begins, at the latest, the last week of June, and games will be held on Saturdays beginning at the end of July. There will be 10 games and a jamboree,with games being held at home and away.
The Patriots were formed after the Davenport Dolphins dissolved.
For more information, or to volunteer, donate or sign up, call Morris at 863.701.5222.