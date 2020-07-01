DAVENPORT – Once again, Davenport will celebrate Independence Day with the county’s largest fireworks celebration.
City staff have gone all out to ensure the spectacular sky show will be one to behold and, this year, the fireworks will be preceded by searchlights and accompanied by music on the radio.
“We plan to shoot off the fireworks from the highest point in Davenport, so as many people as possible can enjoy them,” said Kelly Callihan, Davenport’s City Manager.
The City of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department raised $30,000 from local businesses and individuals for the fireworks display, which is one of only two in the county this year.
Spectators can tune their radio dials to 87.7 FM to hear music that will be synchronized with the fireworks.
Callihan also encourages everyone to enjoy the display from wherever they feel most comfortable and safe.
“As long as you can see the searchlights, you’ll be able to see the fireworks,” he explained.
The high-beam lights will be turned on at about 8:15 p.m.
“We want to stay within the guidelines of COVID-19,” Callihan said. “We hate that we aren’t able to have our big, day-long celebration but, under the conditions, we decided to only have the fireworks this year.”
Residents can park anywhere in town and there will not be a designated area for viewing.
“People can set up their lawn chairs in the school parking lots, along Davenport Boulevard … anywhere they feel safe,” Callihan explained. “Or, they can stay at home and enjoy them from their yards.”
The radio station — 87.7 FM — will go live at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. and last approximately 20 minutes.