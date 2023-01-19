Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker and his staff held an Oath of Office Thursday, January 5, at the Tom Fellows Community Center.
Parker, a newcomer himself, has been the chief for 3.5 months in Davenport, is keeping up with growth in terms of new residents and his staff.
Officers Isael Luna and Jamal Safieddine were promoted to Sergeant at the ceremony. Officer John Drage was also promoted to sergeant; however, he was ill and unable to attend the ceremony.
Officer Elliot Pacheco was promoted to detective.
“We kind of look at that as a promotion, as it’s a specialty area,” Parker said.
Officers Chris Ocampo and Robert O’Brien joined the staff as new officers.
Both were formerly involved in police work, left their respective forces and returned to the field with Davenport.
In addition, officer Will Klauzowski, who was a reserve officer for Davenport, was hired full time.
In another change, Detective Sergeant Steve Baggett moved laterally to Detective Sgt. of Criminal Investigations.
In all the Davenport Police Department now employs 22 staff members including 12 patrol officers.
Obviously the population of Davenport is growing the pop of Davenport and the Department of Public Safety has to grow as well,” said Parker. “On the patrol side, it’s going to help us maintain the level of service we provide the citizens. Our calls have increased and we want to keep that same level of service with the growing trends of technology and population. On our investigative side, we want to make sure we are adequately addressing the crime in the community and to be sure we have any new technology to solve the crimes.
“| would venture to say we’re below the state and national average with crime,” Parker continued. “Most of the calls we get are family disturbances. We don’t get a lot of crime such as the breaking in and domestic violence such as the rest of the country.”