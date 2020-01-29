DAVENPORT – There will be something for everyone when the City of Davenport holds two popular events on the same day next month.
The Third Annual Grills Gone Wild is coming Feb. 14 and 15 on Market Street. City staff say residents won’t want to miss this event, featuring barbeque teams from all over the state.
The event is a Florida BBQ Association-sanctioned contest. The Pro Division and Backyard Division winners will receive cash prizes and trophies totaling more than $12,000.
Also, in addition to all the good food, there will be craft and other food vendors. The event wouldn’t be complete without live entertainment on stage, with acts still to be announced.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Teams may still register for the competition by visiting mydavenport.org.
Held twice a year in Davenport, the Bay Street Classic Car Show invites antique auto enthusiasts to stop by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.
A 50-50 raffle, contests and vendors are also on tap for that day.
“We want to invite you to come out and have fun with your family and friends,” said Danny McClain, Parks and Recreation Superintendent for the City of Davenport. “Delicious barbeque, nice cars and a lot of fun. Davenport is where great things happen.”
Proceeds from both events go to Davenport’s business marketing fund.
For more information, visit mydavenport.org.