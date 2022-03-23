Since around 2016, leaders in 16 of the 17 municipalities in Polk County have been discussing the possibility of borrowing around $250 million from the federal government (plus state and possibly even private loans) to build proposed water infrastructure to ensure there is sufficient water supply available to keep pace with explosive population growth of late.
State taxpayers will be co-funding an additional $250 million toward the proposed Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) infrastructure in Polk County, according to multiple documents.
Over that time, leaders representing the cities of Davenport, Haines City, Lake Wales, Frostproof, Fort Meade, Lake Hamilton and Mulberry have expressed various forms of opposition to this plan.
So far this year, leaders representing the cities of Haines City, and most recently, Davenport have reversed course and re-joined the PRWC as participating member governments.
The cities of Lake Wales, Frostproof, Fort Meade, Lake Hamilton and Mulberry are still associate member governments, meaning these leaders have other plans for meeting their water needs into the future.
On March 16, Davenport City Commissioner Tom Fellows elaborated on why leaders there had a change of heart.
“We thought we could develop our own project for our short-term needs,” Fellows said. “Unfortunately that project doesn't look like it is going to work, so we had to look at the next best option.”
Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan said that city contractors attempted to build a Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfield inside city limits but, as was the case a few decades ago when it was tried closer to the Kissimmee River, the soil in the area would not support such a deep well.
State law changes are forcing local leaders to seek alternative water supply sources given that the Upper Floridan Aquifer cannot be sustained with the amount of water that will need to be pumped out in the near future.
Engineers said the soil east of Lake Wales near the Kissimmee River and the soil in Lakeland are suitable spots to build Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfields. Leaders are proposing water pipe be laid, connecting many municipalities to these two proposed wellfields at high cost.
Much opposition to this plan was expressed last year. There are other projects that could have been built, but Southwest Florida Water Management District staff appear to be laser focused on building these two desalination plants and associated water pipe.
“There were some questions as to which way we were going to go,” Polk County Board of County Commissioners board member George Lindsey said about 2021, referring to the PRWC meeting on March 16 as “monumental.”
“Today is probably as critical as the day we first engaged to go forward,” Lindsey said. “It's been a learning experience for all of us. We have had our emotional ups and downs but the objective remains the same – to look out for the best interests of Polk County residents.”
Any city that changes course and wants to re-join the PRWC as a participating member from here forward will now be forced to pay a 7.5 percent penalty charge on top of the cost to purchase actual water from PRWC member governments. The penalty would be imposed for not agreeing to help pay for this project in advance, a PRWC lawyer said.
According to the latest PRWC documentation, residents who pay for water through Polk County Utilities will see water rates rise soon. These residents will be paying for approximately 33.24 percent of this proposed infrastructure.
Lakeland residents are paying for 25.52 percent of the proposed infrastructure according to the proposed contract; Winter Haven 9.72 percent; Auburndale and Bartow pay around 7 percent and the remaining municipalities pay lesser percentages.
“This really is a monumental day from way back when,” Lindsey said. “It was an ambitious goal. I'm not sure all of us knew exactly where we were going or how we were going to get there but we knew we had a common interest. This is the final step in the process. Now let's go make it happen.”