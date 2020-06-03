DAVENPORT – While spring cleaning recently, Nate Baker ran across a forgotten box of sidewalk chalk. That find ignited the creation of dozens of driveway works of art recently, delighting passersby and giving Baker an avenue for stress release.
On March 24, Baker, a Disney entertainment crew chief rigger, was furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. Eventually, he became one of about 43,000 Florida-based cast members who have been counting the days until the theme park reopens.
Baker said once the box of chalk was in hand, he headed outside.
“My first drawing was of Snow White,” he explained. “The box was all different colors, so with Snow White I was able to use most of them with her dark hair, blue eyes and other primary colors.”
From there, he added at least one new Disney character — some days up to four — every day for eight days for a total of 18.
“I just wanted to do a collage at that point,” Baker said.
His work has continued from there.
Baker explained that he gets an idea for his next work of art, Googles it and that the final product usually ends up looking nothing like the one that pops up on the computer screen.
The Tennessee native said that he has created one new drawing every day since that first day sometime in mid-April. He does not limit himself to just Disney characters but branches out to holidays and congratulatory messages, as well — and he takes requests.
For example, on Memorial Day, he created a collage of the seal of each branch of the military with a piece for each conflict like the Vietnam War and the Tuskegee Airmen.
Additionally, he added a banner in the hands of a group of Star Wars characters that read “Class of 2020.” But his preferred creations are the three drawings of Marvin the Martian, a favorite character from his childhood.
Since he started, he said he’s used at least 10 boxes of chalk.
“I even contacted Crayola to see if I could buy specific colors, but they wouldn’t do it,” he said.
Baker’s neighbors check back daily waiting for the next drawing before it rains, erasing his work forever.
“I have contractors working in the neighborhood driving by every day to see what I’ve done,” he said.
For Baker, art has always just been a hobby, but one of broad interest.
“I use acrylic paint, colored pencils … to create landscapes, murals, sketches and portraits,” he said.
He plans to continue his daily conceptions until he is called back to Disney, where he’s worked for 25 years.
“Whenever I have time, I work on my art — and I’ve had a lot of time lately,” he laughed.
Baker and his wife, Darla, have four children and four grandchildren. One of his sons got the artistic gene as well and is a tattoo artist.
Although Baker enjoys being outdoors and uses the art form to relieve stress during this difficult time, he said the reception each new addition receives is very satisfying.
“The satisfaction I get from the community is the reason I do them,” he said. “There are couples and families who make a point to be healthy and walk around the neighborhood. They now have a reason to walk down, drive down, walk their dogs down the street I live on.”