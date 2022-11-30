The Davenport Fire Department recently introduced a new fire engine.
Firefighters from Polk County Fire Rescue and Haines City Fire Department were on hand at the ceremony in support, as were Davenport Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson, Davenport City Commissioner Jeremy Clark, Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan and Davenport Assistant City Manager Steven Hunnicutt.
The firefighters hosed down the new truck. Shams were then given to those in attendance to help wipe down the engine for the first time before the Davenport fire squad proceeded with pushing the new truck back into Davenport’s Station No. 1.
Davenport Fire Chief JT Torrance said, “The push-in ceremony is a traditional type thing that dates back to the days of horse-drawn carriages when fire company members had to push the equipment into the bay. This truck is going to help lessen the burden on the existing front-line engine, which is over 20 years old, so it is needing a little help. In addition to helping relieve some of the workload off the existing front-line engine, with the growth that’s already here, and the growth that’s still coming, we definitely needed this truck. Plus, we were able to sign this contract before a 7.5 percent increase when into effect for this truck model. The Pierce Company has over 50 percent of the fire truck market share, so they push out a lot of trucks. And this particular model, the Pierce Saber Pumper, was built in Bradenton, Florida. That’s why we chose that model truck, because if we had any major issues, the plant is only two hours away.”