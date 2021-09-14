It’s not too early to start planning for Halloween – it will be here before we know it.
Order the kids Halloween costumes, start buying candy for trick or treaters, and, when prepping for the year’s scariest day, make sure to include Davenport’s Trunk or Treat.
The annual celebration will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, 400 E. Palm St. in Davenport.
The free event will feature games, candy, food, costume contests, prizes and more.
“We’d like to invite everyone to come out to this free event,” said Josh Hicks, Parks and Recreation Superintendent for the city of Davenport. “You will not have to spend a dollar.”
Hicks said that every attendee – adults and children – will receive a free hot dog and drink in addition to the other free Halloween surprises.
The event is sponsored by the city of Davenport as well as local businesses and individuals.
For more information about Trunk or Treat, volunteering or sponsorship, call 863-419-3300 or visit mydavenport.org.
