Artist Bonnie Liss proves that sometimes you can’t think outside the box.
Instead, she went in the box to find an idea.
There she found a tiny gallery fit for budding painters.
Liss recently dismantled a large closet at the Davenport Historical Society so her student’s paintings could be displayed for all to see and enjoy.
She named it the Wee Gallery. It may be Wee, but the paintings express big progress for inexperienced painters.
More than a dozen paintings, big and small, hang and draw upon onlookers to check out the details.
Liss is a retired graphic designer who also paints portrait and oil as well as Gouache. She holds weekly studios at the Peter Rust Civic Center/Davenport Historical Society where students paint still life paintings. The students come from Lakeland, Lake Wales, Winter Haven and even Clermont.
However, their work had no audience.
So Liss looked around and saw two closets at the center. She moved some large tables to a smaller closet, scraped old plaster and painted the closet and used her unique vision to develop a home for the student’s paintings.
The process took roughly a month before she finished.
She wants to switch the artwork monthly, do group and one-person shows as well.
“I think it will be fun,” she said. “We can feature one local artist every other month.”
Davenport Historical Society president Freida Priest is excited.
“I think it’s a great addition to the museum,” Priest said. “It gives us an opportunity to the talents awe have in the city.”
The Wee Gallery’s Grand Opening is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at 5 S. Allapaha Avenue in Davenport.