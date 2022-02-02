On Jan. 2, 1916, Marie Beaulieu was born in Fort Kent, Maine to Philias and Yvonne Deschaine. Woodrow Wilson was president, and World War I was raging. Stainless steel was invented that year and Piggly Wiggly, the first true self-serve grocery store, opened in Memphis. The first woman was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the first 40-hour work week began in several New York factories.
That was 106 years ago, and Marie just celebrated her birthday with more than 100 guests at the party. Quite remarkably, she insisted on going shopping for a new outfit to wear and, as it was throughout her life, is stylish. Every morning, after making her bed, she starts the day dressed to the nines, according to her family. Marie is a high-spirited, healthy mother to 11, grandmother to 40 and great grandmother to more than 200. She is sharp, quick-witted, and self-sufficient.
She loves to crochet, is a devout Catholic and the only meat she eats is pork in the French dishes that she prepares.
“She is amazing. She remembers what I told her yesterday as well as what happened years ago,” said Rita, her daughter-in-law, wife of Marie’s son, Joseph, from their comfortable Davenport home that the three of them share.
Marie’s life hasn’t always been easy. In fact, sometimes it was extremely hard. When Marie was only two years old, her mother died from the Spanish Flu. For the next three years, she was cared for by numerous family members and friends moving from home to home. Finally, when she was five, her father remarried and took Marie home to be a part of the blended family. Then, at 12, because of the family’s financial situation, she began working as a housekeeper.
At 21, Marie married her husband, Emile Beaulieu, and together they had 11 children. They worked hard on their farm in Maine caring for their family until Emile passed making Marie a widow at only 59. She never remarried.
Over the years she also worked as a window decorator, always having a flair for style.
“She wears her jewelry and looks like a movie star,” Rita said.
Marie said she has no secret formula to living a long life. She eats plenty of onions and ployes, – French pancakes - is content with whatever her circumstances and is especially determined – doing whatever she puts her mind to.
She never drank alcohol or smoked and is prescribed only four medications a day.
Although Marie has no major health issues, she does suffer from high blood pressure and is currently in the hospital with diverticulitis.
While a patient, she can probably be caught watching Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos or The Closer.
“She’s feisty. She loves to talk to every male nurse or doctor who come in her room at the doctor’s office or in the hospital,” Rita said. “And they love to talk to her. It’s not every day, they have a patient that’s 106 years old.”