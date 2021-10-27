Michael Murphy, CEO of Murphy Auto Group, which owns Miracle Toyota in Haines City can now add something else to his lengthy resume – Author.
“Dennisisms” has arrived, and you can get your signed copy Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9p.m. at Murphy’s Miracle Toyota dealership, 37148 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City.
“Dennisisms” will be available on Amazon after Oct. 28. The book is bilingual, organized with one side of every page in English and the opposite side in Spanish.
After his father’s passing and in writing his eulogy highlighting the 10 things that his father, Dennis Murphy, taught him along his way and detailing how his father trained others, no matter what level in the workforce, he decided to write a book memorializes those lessons.
Murphy’s motivation for writing the book was his 2–year-old daughter, Reagan. He wanted her to know all the great lessons her grandfather taught him and hundreds of others. All net proceeds of every book sold will go to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in honor of his father.
Murphy is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, who grew up in the automotive industry and by the age of 24, became the youngest general manager of an automotive franchise. His accomplishments include taking a bottom 10 percent Toyota dealership into a top 10 percent dealership in one year.
But his accomplishments do not end there. His local philanthropy efforts include being responsible for helping to establish the Haines City Police Department’s K-9 unit by donating funds to purchase three police dogs – Tundra 1, Tundra 2 and Matrix. He further offered to spearhead funding for training and continued education for the K-9 unit.
Michael Murphy’s charitable work extends much further to include helping school officials, nurses, the city of Haines City and additional first responders. Murphy is a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, Forces United, Support 1, Brian Bill Foundation and favors hiring veterans after active duty, to join Murphy Auto Group.
He also has hired individuals from 14 different nationalities to strengthen diversity. At his automotive dealerships, a portion of every vehicle sold is donated to local charities. In addition, every month at his dealerships there is a theme focus, such as Customer Appreciation Month, Black History Month, Military, Law Enforcement and Teachers Month.
In November, people can test drive a vehicle for a turkey and in December, there will be giveaways for underprivilege families. Murphy also partners with schools to reward students who show respect to others. Monthly he helps celebrate local Teacher’s birthdays with a cake and gift card.
Murphy isn’t the type of guy to rest on his laurels. With “Dennisisms” now hot off the presses, he’s working on his second book with a total of 10 planned for the future.