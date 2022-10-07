On Sept. 30, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said at least 21 Floridians died during Hurricane Ian and that one Polk County resident was confirmed to be part of that total.
“People die in disasters that have nothing to do with disasters,” Guthrie said. “The local medical examiners make that determination.”
The Sun reached out to Polk County Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson to learn more.
“As of this moment there are zero fatalities in Polk County from Hurricane Ian,” Nelson said. “Earlier report was of a death from 'Lake' County that was misconstrued by Florida Emergency Management as being from Lakeland.”
Nelson sent a copy of the official Hurricane Ian death count from the Medical Examiners Commission, of which he is chairman.
According to the report, a dozen Floridians died in Lee County, followed by four in Volusia, three in Collier, two in Sarasota and one Floridian died each in Lake and Manatee counties as a result of the storm.
The first death took place in Sarasota County on Sept. 27 when a resident fell while installing hurricane protection on his home.
On Sept. 28, three Floridians died. One hydroplaned and crashed their car. Another person chose not to evacuate and a husband found his 73-year-old wife floating in water in Collier County. Also in Collier, somebody found their 64-year-old roommate floating.
On Sept. 29, 16 Floridians died. A 91-year-old man and a 79-year-old man were found floating in water and a 68-year old woman was swept out to sea, all in Volusia County.
“The decedent was walking on the beach with family members,” the report stated. “The decedent was swept into the ocean by a wave. Upon being found and pronounced by EMS, a surge swept the decedent back into the water. The decedent was re-located by passerby shortly after.”
A 73-year-old woman was found dead, soaking wet.
A male “was found lying prone on the deck of another individual's property in Cape Coral, FL,” the report states. “The decedent's clothes were wet and the body was dirty.”
An 82-year-old in poor health was found dead, as was a 63-year-old man, both died of unknown causes.
“The decedent was found inside a submerged car,” the report went on. “It was reported to have been submerged since the day before. Law enforcement stated that it is possible that the decedent was involved in a one vehicle accident and became submerged in a body of water.”
A 61-year-old man was described as “carried away by the storm.”
An 88-year old man was found dead on Fort Myers Beach.
A 92-year-old man was found under three feet of water.
A woman was found under seven feet of water inside her home in Fort Myers Beach.
An elderly woman was found “outside in the street holding hurricane debris.” She was found at the end of a cul de sac, on her knees and wrapped within trees and debris.”
A 62-year-old woman was found dead inside her mobile home after a tree fell on it.
A woman was found inside her home under water in Lee County.
A 54-year-old man also lost his life when he “attempted to get out of a window during the hurricane and became trapped.”
On Sept. 30, two Floridians died.
In Manatee County a 22-year-old woman died after the driver rolled an ATV vehicle after hitting a washed out road.
In Sarasota County an 80-year-old man who was oxygen tank dependent died when he lost power.